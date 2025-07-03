Widely considered the heart and soul of the fashion industry, Paris is a mecca for shopaholics.

The French city is a nucleus of style. Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Hubert de Givenchy and Jean Paul Gaultier are a mere handful of globally known names the modish metropolis has gifted unto the world. Each one shaped and influenced the fashionscape in ways nobody could predict.

Naturally, with such talent flourishing from within its balconied walls, the capital has cultivated an epic vintage scene. Consider it the legacy of French designers gone before.

And it’s not for the faint of heart. Unlike London, which offers charity shops by the dozen with the odd high-end vintage store here and there, Paris is peppered with curated shops to peruse.

Of course, there are more affordable flea markets and jumbled thrift stores to tackle if you have the time. But, for those seeking a touch of designer charm to zhuzh their wardrobe, there’s only one place you need to go.

Rue de Turenne in the Le Marais is where you’ll find the fancy-schmancy spots. Think pristinely curated handbag walls, preloved Chanel jewellery housed in perspex boxes, off-the-runway Galliano gowns, Christian Louboutin kitten heels and more.

There’s something for everyone on the winding street. Gen Z consumers will be thrilled by retro Miss Sixty gems, cool-girl Custo Barcelona graphics and 90s Dolce & Gabbana floral silks that ooze Depop prowess. Style insiders flock to the area en masse, with the likes of Bella Hadid, Gabriette and Lily Rose Depp frequenting la rue every time they touch down in the City of Lights.

In short? Arm yourself with a full wallet to avoid going home empty-handed. Each buy is an investment, but we promise you - it's are worth every euro.

Discover the best luxury vintage shops in Paris below and treat your style to a sartorial renaissance.

Best curated vintage stores in Paris for luxury finds:

Nouvo Beloved by Bella Hadid, Lily Rose Depp and Gabriette, Nouvo is the go-to haunt for preloved designer finds. Timeless Chanel staples meet with structured Paco Rabanne scores to create a versatile, high end collection. Location: 130 Rue de Turenne, 75003

Revoir Just off Rue de Turenne lies Revoir Vintage - a boutique brimming with must-see pieces. Well-priced (for Paris) and beautifully spaced, the shop offers a myriad of pieces for women of all ages. Think longline Missoni dresses and cute Custo Barcelona mini skirts. Location: 12 Rue Commines, 75003

Kanelle Vintage One of the most exquisite shops we've visited, Kanelle Vintage is a dreamy den of true vintage pieces. Slinky silk slips from the 1920s onward line the rails, which offer longline négligées, dressing robes, swathes of frothy lace and more. Location: 41 Rue de Turenne, 75003



The Room We never knew we needed a handbag wall until we entered The Room - an airy space housing cool-girl finds from baby blue Dior monogram bags to floral Cavalli mesh and ruched Prada arm candy. Leave with an empty wallet and a bag full of unmatched finds. Location: 71 Rue de Turenne, 75003

Fancy Vintage With clients including Bella Hadid, Fancy is not one to sleep on. Another cleanly curated store, the haunt is saturated with Y2K gems - mostly in Parisian-approved muted colourways. Moschino, Blumarine and Dior feature heavily. Location: 65 Rue de Turenne, 75003

Predilection Predilection is an intimate, expertly curated vintage boutique nestled at Paris’ Marais district. Open daily from early afternoon, it offers a refreshing selection of 90s and 00s pieces, from Jean‑Paul Gaultier to Comme des Garçons and more. Location: 112 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris