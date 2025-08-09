The Fashion Insider Dairy: Samanta Virginio on the romance of whimsical dressing

Few garments truly ignite joy at first glance - but Samanta Virginio’s creations do. Her designs radiate the carefree spirit of an endless summer: a blend of airy textures, pastel florals, and vivid palettes that whisk you away to sun-drenched days in the Hamptons or along the Adriatic coast.

Raised between Italy and New York, Samanta draws deeply from her bicultural roots. Each item is steeped in narrative, paying homage to American dreamscapes and Italian elegance, while spotlighting new-age heroines.

After completing her BA in Womenswear at Central Saint Martins, Samanta launched her brand with no grand blueprint - just a desire to make honest and joyful clothing. Her breakout SS23 collection, Leonesse, married 1920s Italian allure with 1990s American optimism. Since then, recurring motifs - chunky knits, argyle prints, citrus hues - have been reimagined across subsequent collections like The Vixen Garden, Futura and most recently, Senza Rossetto.

Worn by muses including Suki Waterhouse, Tanya Lou Reynolds and Mia Regan, Samanta’s designs exude fairytale romanticism with cross-continental flair.

Once you meet her, the designer’s work makes total sense. Like her sartorial creations, Samanata is magnetic - grounded yet whimsical, with a playful spirit that feels part pixie, part fashion savant. Most of the time, you’ll catch her wearing her own clothes - which hold a mirror up to her effervescent character.

Step into Samanta’s enchanting world of style and uncover the magic behind her ethereal aesthetic below.

The Fashion Insider Diary with Samanta Virginio

Date Night: I wore this outfit for Valentine’s Day. The lipstick print from my SS25 collection felt perfect, even though it’s not actually inspired by kisses. It’s based on the story of when Italian women voted for the first time and had to remove their lipstick to avoid staining the ballot. It was freezing that night, so I paired it with a long knitwear coat. Romantic but practical. © Samanta Virginio The designer's lipstick print from her SS25 collection is perfect for date night

© Samanta Virginio Swimwear is a core part of Samanta's designs Holiday Style: I love this swimsuit from my new collection. It’s reversible, so it feels like having two looks in one, which is ideal when you’re packing light for a weekend escape. In this photo, I was in Biarritz during the off-season for a quick two-day break before my London summer pop-up. I spent time offline, reading by the ocean, and just enjoying the calm. It was a dream.

A Day at Work: When I’m doing showrooms abroad or pop-ups, it’s really important for me to be comfortable but still feel put together. I always wear flat shoes since I’m standing most of the day. In this photo, I’m in Paris in June, hosted by the restaurant Derrière. I’ve also just finished a really exciting project designing their new uniforms. © Samanta Virginio Comfort is key for days in the showroom

© Samanta Virginio The creative loves colourful palettes A Chic Sunday Stroll: This was taken on Easter Sunday. It was the first time I spent Easter in London without my family, so I wanted to still make the day feel special. Dressing up helps me mark those moments, and I chose a bright, spring-inspired outfit. I went for a walk in Richmond and ate lots of chocolate. It was a small but meaningful celebration.

A Outfit That Sparks Confidence: This dress is one of my favourites I’ve ever designed. The knitwear technique is inspired by filigrana, a traditional Venetian glassmaking style. I wore it to my florist takeover event in February and felt so confident in it. Even though it’s quite revealing, the stretch fabric meant I didn’t have to fuss or adjust it, I could just move freely and enjoy the moment. © Samanta Virginio This dress, designed by Samanta, was inspired by Venetian glassmaking

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

Colourful but balanced, happy and chic.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of work or events? How do you balance comfort and style?

Comfort is key for me. I think in order to move and speak confidently, you have to feel at ease in what you wear. That doesn’t mean sweatpants, but breathable fabrics or stretchy knits always help. For a busy day, I’ll usually go for flat shoes and a cotton button-down shirt paired with a fun skirt. It instantly makes you look put together. In winter, I’m a big believer in a great statement coat so you can stay cozy underneath and still elevate your look from the outside.

© @spicylemonsam The CSM graduate champions pastel tones in her everyday style and collections

What are your go-to brands?

Mine! I do love shoes though, which is one category I haven’t explored for my brand yet. I also really love discovering and supporting London-based, female-owned brands, which is part of why curating the Spicy Sisters pop-ups is such a treat. I would say people should come to those to find my go-tos in real life.

What is your favourite celebrity Samanta Virginio look so far?

Honestly, my favourite thing is seeing how my friends and clients style SV into their everyday wardrobe. That’s what makes me happiest.

What kind of woman do you design for?

The women who surround me. My friends from all over the world, my mum, and myself.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your designs? How do they inspire you?

There are so many inspiring women, both past and present. Recently, I read a beautiful Italian memoir called La Portalettere, which tells the true story of the first postwoman in southern Italy. It reminded me how progress happens at different paces in different places, and how much work is still needed for global gender equality. I also loved the film The Six Triple Eight. I had no idea about the true story of this women’s battalion in World War II and was so moved by their courage. Those two stories actually inspired my SS26 collection, which comes out in the fall. You’ll see nods to post-war style details, like vintage buttons and certain colour palettes and silhouettes. As for fashion icons, I love Donyale Luna.

© @spicylemonsam The designer takes inspiration from the women around her

How did your transatlantic upbringing influence your designs?

I think it made me very observant and visual. I was constantly exposed to different cultures and aesthetics, especially because I travelled a lot as a child following my parents for work. I still remember doing an Ebru water marbling workshop in Istanbul when I was twelve. The colours were unforgettable. Visiting glass blowers in Murano and lace makers in Burano, near my hometown in Italy, also left a big impression on me. From the American side, I think the fast-paced lifestyle gave me the mindset to build a business and be a creative entrepreneur.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

A good-sized bag is essential, especially one that can fit all my essentials and an umbrella because, well, London. I also always go for comfortable but fun shoes. I really dislike boring black ones. I actually don’t think I even own a black bag or a plain black shoe. I’m not big on jewellery in the daytime, but I love a fun hair clip. At night I love statement earrings and stacking fun rings, it elevates even the simplest outfit!

How do you stay up to date with the latest fashion trends and do you incorporate them into both your own wardrobe and collections?

I don’t really follow trends or read reports. What I do instead is go into stores, speak with sales teams, and see what’s on the rails. I look at the materials other brands are using, where they’re made, and how they’re priced. I want my products to reflect the quality, craftsmanship and creative process behind them. Trends come and go, but transparency and quality last. I also just design what I believe in and what fits into real daily life. For example, I love a short skirt, so I often build shorts into them.

© @spicylemonsam Comfort is key for the creative

Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

I’m lucky that the women in my family have always loved fashion, so when I wear something that’s not from my own brand, it’s often pieces from my mum, grandma, or aunt's youth. My friends always laugh because whenever someone compliments something I’m wearing, I usually say, “Thanks, it’s vintage, from my mum.” I believe each piece in your outfit should have space to breathe. If I’m wearing an intricate top, I’ll pair it with a simpler bottom and a standout shoe. It’s a bit like makeup, where you balance bold lips with subtle eyes, or the other way around.

What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

I have one saying: you can never be overdressed. And always make sure you can move and dance in it.