The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, shop, eat and do this September 2025

Rainy days are officially upon us (we’re crying too), but that doesn’t mean you need to forgo all the fun. Not only is September the month to start sorting out your autumn wardrobe, it’s also the perfect time to indulge in cosy date nights, luxury at home delights and begin nesting for the colder months ahead.

From decadent new restaurant openings and cultivated new product launches to a cult-favourite brand securing a new creative director, this month is ripe with goodness in all areas.

Consider this your ultimate guide to navigating September the cool-girl way.

WHERE TO COCKTAIL: Noodle and Beer SOHO Noodle and Beer is turning up the heat in Chinatown. This small but vibrant restaurant is keeping SOHO noodle-fulled till 4 am every Friday and Saturday, and is defo somewhere to have on your list. A reservation upstairs is perfect for daytime diners, but if you're looking for something more intimate, then downstairs is for you. And the surprise hit? The Piña Colada. It might not be the drink you expect in Chinatown, but trust us, it's one of the best you'll find anywhere in the city, perfect for toasting the last of the summer nights.

WHAT TO SHOP: JAKKE AW25 As of September 8th, cult-favourite London label JAKKE will relaunch under Creative Director Stefani Danzig. Just in time for London Fashion Week, the fun-loving brand has a new AW25 collection filled to the brim with faux Mongolian furs and sharp tailoring. Trust us when we say this drop is iconic.

WHERE TO TREATMENT: The Clinic Holland Park On the hunt for a luxury treatment space that specialises in all things aesthetic and wellness? The Clinic Holland Park is among the best. From the highest quality aesthetics, to advanced injectables and skincare, wellness innovations, nutrition, hormones, and private healthcare, The Clinic features many of the UK's leading practitioners under one roof

WHERE TO DINE: Belly Bistro Belly is quietly tucked away in the heart of Kentish Town. It's a modest, candlelit restaurant with warm, family-style charm. Celebrating bold Filipino flavours in bistro-style dishes, the food and cocktails are some of the best we've had in a long time. Start with the refreshing Watermelon-Calamansi Margarita, tit perfectly accompanies the Trout, Cod, and Scallops to start. The standout, however, is the Seafood Caldereta; if you skip on this, there is a serious risk of inevitable regret. Dessert is not to be overlooked either, The Ube Tiramisu (yes, it's pink and purple!) paired with an espresso martini is an absolute must. With only 35 seats, Belly is London's hottest new spot. Consider this a PSA.