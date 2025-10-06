From cultural must-visits to shopping hotspots, here’s how to spend a week in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Planning a trip to one of the glamorous UAE states of Dubai or Abu Dhabi? You might get even more than you bargained for. The United Arab Emirates is often touted for its towering skyscrapers, year-round warmth and luxurious hotel offerings - which, granted, cannot be denied - but there’s even more to explore, particularly in the region’s two largest and best-known Emirates. While Dubai is generally considered the more modern, cosmopolitan city with a buzzing nightlife scene, Abu Dhabi is known for its slower pace and vast, changing landscapes - but both regions offer a lot more than meets the eye.
Ahead, we break down the best things to do in both destinations - from cultural must-visits to foodie hotspots and the hotels our editors recommend.
Here's how H! Fashion recommends planning your trip...
Where to stay in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre
Luxurious, timeless and elegant - the Waldorf Astoria DIFC is a leading hotel nestled within the heart of Dubai’s thriving International Financial Centre. With 180-degree views of Dubai’s breathtaking skyline, the rooms and suites - which are designed in a classic walnut and brass finish - are understandably hard to leave. As well as traditional amenities, rooms also possess luxury touches like premium Aesop products in the glossy marble bathrooms, 24-hour in-room dining and a personal concierge service.
The hotel is also home to Bull & Bear by Marc Hardiman, a distinguished steakhouse restaurant located on the 18th floor, with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer impressive views of the Burj Khalifa. Although popular for its premium cuts of steak, the restaurant also offers a selection of appetizing meat-free dishes such as seabass fillet, lobster linguine and asparagus risotto.
On the 18th floor, you’ll also find St. Trio, the hotel’s sparkling rooftop pool that draws inspiration from the glamour of the French Riviera. During the day, take a moment to soak up the glorious sun, or spend the evening under the stars with a refreshing night swim.
Peacock Alley is another popular joint, serving up afternoon tea, small bites and drinks. It's inspired by the glitz and glamour of the original Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, with the centrepiece being an art deco-inspired grand clock, reminiscent of the Big Apple.
Service is as you would expect from one of Hilton’s elite hotels - unbeatable. With attentive staff and a round-the-clock approach to catering to guests’ every need, you can trust that you’ll be well looked after. From restaurant reservations to choosing the perfect pillow from an extensive menu of options - the world-class hospitality is second to none. All this to say, that if you’re seeking a stay of utmost luxury - rest assured that we’ve found it.
Abu Dhabi: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Just a short drive from Dubai, Abu Dhabi is conveniently located to form the basis of an extended trip to the UAE. An urban resort with modern touches, the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is situated in the city’s leisure and business hub, bordered by the sea on one side and the Corniche on the other. It’s especially well-located for shopping and sightseeing (just a mere 10 minutes from attractions like the Presidential Palace), and boasts stylish, comfortable rooms integrated with the latest lifestyle technology.
The hotel is popular with travellers for good reason: each room has a stunning panoramic view of the Arabian Gulf and the city; and the hotel has its own private beach spanning 2,200 square metres, along with three outdoor pools. Perhaps its most striking feature, though, is the unique Observation Deck at 300, which is situated on the 74th floor of the tower. This is the highest vantage point in the city, and the perfect place to celebrate a special occasion with a crisp glass of champagne. Head here before spending an evening at SUSHISAMBA, a globally-renowned restaurant conveniently located on the premises - and one of twelve incredible restaurants available to dine at within the hotel. Expect to experience a flavoursome combination of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian cuisines in a buzzy atmosphere.
For both holiday-goers and those staying at the hotel for business, a rejuvenating experience at the spa shouldn’t go amiss. Dedicated to bespoke rituals, the spa area is a sanctuary for relaxation, encompassing private treatment rooms, a Himalayan salt room, an Hammam suite and a vitality bath. IV Drip Therapy treatments are also available along with a personalised full body analysis.
Things to do in Abu Dhabi
As the capital of the UAE and the largest Emirate of seven, Abu Dhabi has a lot to offer - including some of the most exquisite examples of Emirati culture and architecture you could find.
Must-visit sights:
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
One of the largest mosques in the world and one of the few open to non-muslims in the region, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque should be top of any visitor’s list. Standing majestically amongst manicured gardens and with the clear blue sky as its backdrop, it is truly a sight to behold - made in crisp white marble with 80 domes, 1,000 pillars and four beautiful minarets. And while it blends traditional Mamluk, Ottoman, Fatimid, Moorish and Indo-Islamic architectural styles, the mosque is generally considered to be a stunning example of modern Islamic architecture. Bear in mind that in order to be respectful when visiting this place of worship, modest clothing must be worn.
The Liwa Oasis
Abu Dhabi is home to some of the most impressive desert landscapes in the world, including the huge Tel Moreeb sand dune which is over 300m high. Found amongst the vast desert of the Liwa Oasis, you can’t beat these sandy views - which can be found within a two-hour drive from the main city (a journey that’s stunning in itself).
Louvre Abu Dhabi
Launched as part of a collaboration between France and Abu Dhabi, this is the UAE’s answer to European gallery culture - with ancient archaeological finds, sculptures, paintings and contemporary installations amongst its cross-cultural collections. The museum site is an attraction in itself, with a beautiful central dome that filters sunlight from above through a patterned ceiling, as well as 55 separate buildings to explore. The museum, which is surrounded by the Arabian Sea, can even be explored by kayak.
TeamLab Phenomena
Newly opened in 2025, another of Abu Dhabi’s unique art spaces comes from Japanese art collective TeamLab, which has launched its latest digital installation in the UAE capital. Found in the region’s Saadiyat Cultural District just a 15-minute walk from the Louvre, it features immersive spaces that explore art, technology and nature.
Jubail Mangrove Park
While the rolling sand dunes are an icon of Abu Dhabi, the region is also lush and green in parts - particularly near the coast, where its native Mangrove forests are waiting to be explored. Take a kayak amongst the clear waters or walk the wooden pathways at sunset to witness local wildlife and see these unique intertwining trees.
Things to do in Dubai
Dubai is the UAE’s second-largest Emirate and arguably the most popular with travellers, too. Aside from its awe-inspiring landmarks and luxury hotels, there’s a cultural hub waiting to be explored.
Must-visit sights:
The Burj Khalifa
There’s nothing like Dubai’s incredible skyline to give you an instant taste of this city’s dizzying infrastructure - truly, there is nothing like seeing the towering Burj Khalifa for the very first time. As the tallest building in the world, it stands at 828 metres tall, which is even trickier to comprehend if you decide to take the lift up to the observation deck (where you’ll get a stellar view of course - particularly at sunset).
J1 Beach
A much-awaited new addition to the Dubai food scene, J1 Beach finally opened its doors in October 2024 - bringing with it 13 globally-loved restaurants to the shores of the Arabian Gulf. Icon of the French Riviera, African Queen, is amongst the new openings, as well as Cannes hotspot Bâoli and Tulum-inspired Mexican eatery Gitano. Even better, each venue offers their own luxury pool and beach experiences, as well as events such as pool parties. Those travelling by yacht are free to anchor off J1 Beach and arrive via private jetty.
The beach club scene
You’ve never seen a beach club like a Dubai beach club. It’s arguably one of the world’s beach club capitals, rivalling the likes of Ibiza and Mykonos - so whether you’re seeking relaxing vibes or total party hedonism, you’re in the right place. The aforementioned J1 Beach is home to numerous venues - including Sirene by Gaia, a beachside launch from Dubai fine dining hotspot Gaia. With 300 loungers across 9000 square metres of coast, it’s Dubai’s biggest beach club. Expect upmarket Greek cuisine, an Aegean-inspired aesthetic and chilled beachy beats.
Elsewhere on J1, we love Gitano for its fun disco vibes come sundown, while Cove Beach is another favourite for a party mood as the sun goes down. But for those that prefer to really party into the night, head to Be Beach on the Dubai Harbour promenade - every Saturday, relaxed poolside beats morph into full festival vibes come 7pm, with international DJs taking to the stage in front of the marina skyline. Unforgettable.
Desert safari
A desert safari is perhaps one of the best ways to experience Emirati culture, giving you a chance to witness the vast Arabian landscapes and tailor your trip with experiences that appeal. Some opt for the adrenaline-filled option - trying high-speed ‘dune bashing’ in a 4x4 driven by a guide, or even a self-driven dune buggy tour - though those that prefer a gentler ride could try a camel tour. Later, you’ll visit a desert camp to enjoy traditional Bedouin food and perhaps a traditional dance performance. Opt for an overnight trip - you won’t regret those unspoiled starry skies, or the sun rising over camp come morning.
Where to shop in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
From mega malls to traditional souks, the UAE is a shoppers’ paradise. High fashion designer labels are just as commonplace as beautifully-curated independent stores, while the markets are where you’ll find traditional goods and a taste of local culture.
Popular shopping destinations:
The Dubai Mall
As another see-it-to-believe-it icon of downtown Dubai, the world’s second largest mall is in some ways just as awe-inspiring as the Burj Khalifa - complete with its huge aquarium and an Olympic-size ice rink, no less. Here you’ll find all of Dubai’s designer boutique offerings in one place, from Cartier to Louis Vuitton and Chanel - as well as department stores such as Bloomingdale’s and Galeries Lafayette, as well as high street and athleisure favourites.
The Dubai Design District
If you’re seeking boutique stores and local designers, the Dubai Design District is an up-and-coming neighbourhood offering a slower pace than the mega brands and super malls. Globally-loved Dubai ready-to-wear label Bouguessa has a minimal-luxe flagship store here, while Sabrina Mouhieddine’s label Lili Blanc is also a fine example of local design.
Souq Al Mina, Abu Dhabi
For a more authentic experience, there are plenty of traditional souqs to explore and enjoy in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, though Souk Al Mina has plenty of modern additions that visitors from all over the world will love - from concept stores to kombucha cafes, ceramic workshops and yoga studios.
Al Ain, Abu Dhabi
Travel around an hour and a half out of Abu Dhabi centre and you’ll find Al Ain, a UNESCO world heritage site and one of the world’s oldest permanently inhabited settlements. Here, a treasure trove of traditional souqs await - we particularly love Souq Al Zafarana, where you can explore all sorts of authentic Emirati goods from beautiful abayas to rich oud scents.