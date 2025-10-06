From cultural must-visits to shopping hotspots, here’s how to spend a week in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Must-visit sights:

The Burj Khalifa

There’s nothing like Dubai’s incredible skyline to give you an instant taste of this city’s dizzying infrastructure - truly, there is nothing like seeing the towering Burj Khalifa for the very first time. As the tallest building in the world, it stands at 828 metres tall, which is even trickier to comprehend if you decide to take the lift up to the observation deck (where you’ll get a stellar view of course - particularly at sunset).

J1 Beach

A much-awaited new addition to the Dubai food scene, J1 Beach finally opened its doors in October 2024 - bringing with it 13 globally-loved restaurants to the shores of the Arabian Gulf. Icon of the French Riviera, African Queen, is amongst the new openings, as well as Cannes hotspot Bâoli and Tulum-inspired Mexican eatery Gitano. Even better, each venue offers their own luxury pool and beach experiences, as well as events such as pool parties. Those travelling by yacht are free to anchor off J1 Beach and arrive via private jetty.

The beach club scene

You’ve never seen a beach club like a Dubai beach club. It’s arguably one of the world’s beach club capitals, rivalling the likes of Ibiza and Mykonos - so whether you’re seeking relaxing vibes or total party hedonism, you’re in the right place. The aforementioned J1 Beach is home to numerous venues - including Sirene by Gaia, a beachside launch from Dubai fine dining hotspot Gaia. With 300 loungers across 9000 square metres of coast, it’s Dubai’s biggest beach club. Expect upmarket Greek cuisine, an Aegean-inspired aesthetic and chilled beachy beats.

Elsewhere on J1, we love Gitano for its fun disco vibes come sundown, while Cove Beach is another favourite for a party mood as the sun goes down. But for those that prefer to really party into the night, head to Be Beach on the Dubai Harbour promenade - every Saturday, relaxed poolside beats morph into full festival vibes come 7pm, with international DJs taking to the stage in front of the marina skyline. Unforgettable.

Desert safari

A desert safari is perhaps one of the best ways to experience Emirati culture, giving you a chance to witness the vast Arabian landscapes and tailor your trip with experiences that appeal. Some opt for the adrenaline-filled option - trying high-speed ‘dune bashing’ in a 4x4 driven by a guide, or even a self-driven dune buggy tour - though those that prefer a gentler ride could try a camel tour. Later, you’ll visit a desert camp to enjoy traditional Bedouin food and perhaps a traditional dance performance. Opt for an overnight trip - you won’t regret those unspoiled starry skies, or the sun rising over camp come morning.