The cool-girl guide to the cosy night in: Films, TV, books & more

As the days become darker and the climate cools, it becomes increasingly difficult to pinpoint the perks of autumn. Cosy knitwear and leather boots will only get you so far - after a while, the fatigue of dressing for the harsher temperatures sets in.

Cue the cosy night in. Free from the constraints of ‘actual’ clothing and a blissfully anti-social activity to do alongside close pals or solo, the cosy night in is the pinnacle of autumnal joy. Plush pyjamas, cashmere socks and hot water bottles promise quiet comfort away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The at-home shindig calls for the shedding of layers in favour of sofa-ready slouchies - think tracksuit bottoms, baggy tees and your boyfriend’s old hoodie. All one needs is a stellar lineup of film, television and book recommendations to get the static party started.

Whether nights in are your norm or just an occasional escape for the extrovert in you, time spent at home can work wonders - switching off from the world and the emails that come with it. The goal of the perfect cosy night is total stillness. Therefore, one must be armed with a captivating story to lose themself in, be it in written or cinematic form. Not forgetting the essential homeware pieces to ensure your environment is perfectly cocooning. Hibernation is the objective, after all.

From award-winning independent films to best-selling books, discover our cool-girl guide to the ultimate cosy night in below.

The cool-girl guide to the cosy night in:

Films

© Daisies Daisies (1966) Daisies, directed by Věra Chytilová, is a 1966 surrealist Czech New Wave masterpiece. Following two mischievous young women, it playfully dismantles patriarchy and consumerism through anarchic chaos, absurd humour, and striking visuals, making it a radical feminist cinematic landmark. One to watch with the girls.

© Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933) Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933) Gold Diggers of 1933 is a dazzling pre-Code Hollywood musical spectacle and social critique. With Busby Berkeley’s kaleidoscopic choreography, witty performances, and Depression-era themes, it satirises wealth disparity while celebrating resilience, creativity, and the escapist glamour of show business. Don't be put off by the age of the film - it's a visual treat starring the one and only Ginger Rogers.

© Coraline Coraline (2009) Disappear into the hauntingly beautiful world of Coraline Jones. Based on Neil Gaiman's revered book of the same name, the Laika film follows the story of the brazen, curious young girl as she discover a door to a sinister parallel world. Marrying eerie visuals, gothic whimsy, and themes of courage, it’s a spookily imaginative tale of identity, danger, and home. The perfect pick for film lovers on Halloween.

© Poor Things Poor Things(2023) Yorgos Lanthimos Oscar-winning Poor Things is a surreal feminist fable. Following Bella Baxter’s rebirth and radical self-discovery, it mixes dark comedy, grotesque beauty, and philosophical inquiry, challenging societal norms while celebrating desire, freedom, and unapologetic female autonomy. With costume by Holly Waddington, who took home the Academy Award for her stunning work, this onscreen jewel is made for the fashion-film enthusiast.

TV Shows

© Better Things Better Things(2016) Created by Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K., Better Things is a truly delightful American comedy drama television series which ran for five seasons between 2016 and 2022. The show follows the narrative of single mother and working actress Sam Fox, who is raising her three daughters in Los Angeles. A raw and warming depiction of mother-daughter relationships, the series also jettisoned Oscar winner Mikey Madison into the limelight.

© Gilmore Gilrs Gilmore Girls(2000) A Noughties classic, the annual Gilmore Girlsbinge is a quintessential autumn ritual. Starring Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, the series is set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow and follows the mother-daughter bond between the academically gifted Rory and her independent mother. Often ranked among the top 100 greatest television shows of all time, it remains a beloved staple of pop culture.

© Buffy The Vampire Slayer Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997) Another pick that's primed for Halloween, Buffy The Vampire Slayeris a cult favourite of the late 90s and early 00s. The beloved show highlights the evolution of the titular heroine balancing high school, friendship, and romance while fighting supernatural forces. A sass-fuelled teen drama starring Sarah Michelle Gellar with a fierce costume department to match.

© The Queen's Gambit The Queen's Gambit(2020) If you missed this gem of a Netflix show back in 2020, this is your chance to catch up. Starring the talented Anya Taylor-Joy as protagonist Bath Harmon, The Queen's Gambit is an ode to Sixties style with a stellar cast thrown into the mix. It follows the story of the witty, highly intelligent orphan who becomes an American chess prodigy, all while battling personal trauma and addiction in 1960s America.

Books

The Cost Of Living by Deborah Levy

The Cost Of Living by Deborah Levy The Cost Of Living by Deborah Levy is a warming, witty recollection of womanhood and writing. Easy-to-read and near-impossible to put down, the autobiographical text is sharp, introspective and self-aware - covering events such marriage breakdowns and family loss which are penned with charming irony and candour. A real gem of a book.

Mina's Matchbox by Yoko Ogawa Mina's Matchbox by Yoko Ogawa is a poignant exploration of childhood memory and imagination. After her father's death, twelve-year-old Tomoko spends a year with her uncle in coastal Ashiya. Amid 1970s Japan's shifting tides, she discovers her uncle's grand mansion, eccentric relatives, a pet pygmy hippo, and a captivating bond with cousin Mina. The story delves into themes of loss, creativity, and resilience, offering a tender, evocative portrait of how small objects can hold immense emotional significance.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë Set against a backdrop of gusty moors, medieval manor houses and oppressive institutions, Charlotte Brontë's world-famous Jane Eyre is the ideal read to usher in the autumnal mood. Steeped in themes of isolation and filled with gothic atmosphere, the novella is a popular tale of resilience, love and self-discovery. One to re-visit time and time again.

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan Another quick read that really packs a punch, Claire Keegan's Small Things Like These takes place in a small Irish town a few weeks before Christmas in 1985. Protagonist Bill Furlong, a local father of five girls, is confronted by secrets of the church who governs the town, culminating in a religion-tinged drama that reflects true history.

Essentials to shop beforehand:

Organic Cotton Gingham Check Long Pyjama Set Chelsea Peers Playful and refined, this long pyjama set is tailored for snug nights in with a cup of tea in hand. A classic collar shirt and elasticated trousers combine elegance with comfort, offering plush 100 per cent cotton softness for both indulgent evenings and languid mornings. Complete your at-home look with the matching scrunchie provided for a cool-girl twist.

£60.00

Checked Wool Hot Water Bottle Burberry Infuse your snug ensemble with a touch of luxury. Hailing from Daniel Lee's debut 2023 collection for Burberry, this checked hot water bottle quickly yielded a cult following (yes, hot water bottles have fans too.) Crafted from soft-touch wool, this gem is plush homeware statement. Oh, there's also a matching cushion and blanket - if you want the full whammy. £203.00

Ultra Soft Alpaca Ribbed Bed Socks Pairs Available in a myriad of colourful tones, Pairs' Alpaca socks are a treat for the feet. Portuguese-made and primed for pamper nights, the socks are set to keep you toasty warm as we sink further into winter. £25.00

Borg Ballet Slippers The White Company It's no secret that ballet flats are hot property (and have been for what seems like forever) but something we haven't seen before? Borg editions. Slip your feet into squidge-tastic bliss with these fashion-forward slippers, ideal for at-home mooching and reclining. £40.00

Patterned Wool-Blend Blanket H&M Home Sheathe yourself in petal-soft wool with this affordable throw by H&M Home. Featuring playful tassels and a timeless yet trendy striped design, this warming blanket makes for the ultimate couch comrade. Hunkering down has never looked so chic. £34.99

Small Mimosa Candle Loewe The arbiter of style that he is, Jonathan Anderson is the undisputed king of cool. Loewe's glazed ceramic candle isn't only attractive, but boasts dulcet floral tones evocative of Acacia dealbata - an evergreen tree that is native to Australia. Simply light up and kick back. £125.00

My Tummy Hurts Cushion Urban Outfitters Luckily for the IBS girlies, digestive woes have taken on a whole new sartorial cachet. Embrace the aches and pains with a helping hand from Urban Outfitters, whose kitsch homeware is set to delight any Gen Z introvert. £35.00

Superfluities Tomato Mug Glassette Introducing your new favourite mug. Punchy and preppy, this befrilled ceramic will make for a striking addition to your cup collection. £30.00

Tortoiseshell Wellbeing Pod with Discovery Kit Neom Bask in a lavender haze thanks to Neom's Tortoiseshell Wellbeing Pod with Discovery Kit. Simply fill the tank, add a few drops of your chosen oil blend provided, choose your settings and revel in a soothing mist of natural fragrance. £109.00

Chalet Merino Wool Knitted Pant Perfect Moment Skiwear brands are our first port of call when it comes to searching for sumptuous knits to see us through the season. Perfect Moment's burgundy Chalet Knitted Pants are snug personified, complete with an elasticated waistband and a striking print. Consider us starry eyed. £295.00

How we chose:

Style: We took cool-girl codes in consideration for this gallery, meaning you can expect innovative design to appease the most stylish of introverts.

Price: From high street to high fashion names, we've included a wide range of pricing to suit all budgets.

