Sun, sophistication, and spontaneity: Explore 5 of Europe’s ultimate last-minute destinations

When the calendar suddenly clears and the urge to travel for sun-drenched escape strikes, Europe offers a host of last-minute summer destinations that promise effortless elegance, indulgent relaxation, and unforgettable scenery. From sparkling Mediterranean coastlines to secret alpine hideaways, there is a European summer escape for every mood. And luckily, you need not travel far to soak up the last moments of warm weather. With flights from as short as two to three hours, you can reach some of Europe's most popular destinations, like Cyprus, Italy and Greece, all of which are still benefitting from glorious sunshine and longer days filled with sunlight.

Enter H! Fashion editors' picks of last-minute European sun destinations include experiences that combine character, comfort, and absolute ease.

Whether you’re craving a romantic château retreat, a sun-drenched coastal villa, or a hidden European hideaway, these editor-approved getaways make last minute luxury travel a reality, allowing you to soak up the season in style, sophistication, and utter ease.

The French Alps

Château de Candie is perched on the hillside overlooking the capital of Savoie

Château de Candie in the French Alps, offers a serene sanctuary perched above rolling vineyards and forested hillsides. Here, every moment - from morning coffee with panoramic mountain views to evening cocktails in sunlit gardens - feels like a carefully curated escape, perfect for those seeking a refined yet relaxed summer interlude.

The historic château comprises 25 individually decorated rooms and suites and is located near the largest natural lake in France, making a late September stay here the perfect Alpine getaway to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Sicily

Atlantic Bay overlooks the enchanting Baia delle Sirene

Located in Sicily, the five-star Atlantis Bay should be top of your list for soaking up the last few moments of summer in Italy. With 76 rooms and suites that boast large terraces and breathtaking views of the crystalline blue sea, a stay here feels like pure bliss. Nearby, explore the historic centre of Taormina with a scenic trip via cable car - located conveniently close to the hotel.

Limassol

Cyprus has almost 340 days of sunshine a year

With almost 340 days of sunshine a year, Cyprus is one of Europe’s sunniest destinations and is only a short haul flight away from the UK. Amara, in Limassol, is one of the most luxury resorts on the island with every room offering a view of the sea. Two Michelin-star restaurants, Nobu Matsuhisa and Giorgio Locate, are housed within the resort, and the service is, as you would expect, second to none.

Ioannina

Grand Forest Metsovo is worth visiting for the breathtaking views alone

Greece is another close-by destination boasting warm weather well into October. Situated in Northern Greece, Grand Forest Metsovo is a haven for tranquility. Surrounded by the wilderness of pristine forests – complete with plenty of hiking trails – the property is perfectly placed for those seeking an outdoorsy retreat. As a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, you can rest assured that the hotel offers the utmost stylish Greek experience.

Ischia

Hotel Mezzatorre is a ferry ride from the glamorous island of Capri

Averaging 25 degrees in September, Ischia in Italy is still popular with travellers come September and early October. The weather is warm, but not too hot like in the peak season of summer - and is less crowded. Hotel Mezzatorre is a popular hotspot for those seeking a wellness break, thanks to its healing thermal waters and green surroundings. The hotel is home to several thermal pools and outdoor seawater pool heated to the perfect temperature all year round.