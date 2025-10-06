The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, shop, eat and do this October 2025

Autumn is in full swing, which means both our wardrobes and weekend plans begin to get a whole lot cosier. This season is always about leaning into wholesome activities and purchases, which is why One Hundred Shoreditch's Lobby Lates Jazz evening couldn't be more timely, Smeg's new coffee machine is at the top of our wishlist, and Demellier’s ICONS 25 capsule starring Elsa Hosk can take all of our money.

From the best places to stay and dine, to new cultivated footwear collaborations and a very special Miu Miu fragrance pop-up, here's everything on our H !Fashion radar for October 2025.

WHAT TO PLAY: Smarter From the genius behind SMARTER - the best-selling business book which has become the ultimate manifesto for the working woman, Emily Austen, has made a card game that's fast, funny, and fiercely competitive in the best way. Described as "part Articulate, part Trivial Pursuit, part Charades, and all-out fun" Smarter challenges players to think critically and prove once and for all, who’s the smartest in the room.

SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP: Sézane x New Balance

French cool-girl brand Sézane has partnered with New Balance to create the perfect trainers for autumn. Reimagining the iconic New Balance 471 with Sézane’s signature touch, the new sneaker design blends rich autumnal tones and mixed textures - ideal for everyday wear.

WHERE TO DINE: La Baia Paris Opening its doors just weeks ago, La Baia Paris is a dreamy new dining destination which heroes Mediterranean cuisine and coastal charm with a Parisian flair. Located on Avenue Montaigne in the French capital, expect an elegant and artistic interior filled with terracotta hues, hand-painted ceramics, soft candlelight and blush pink upholstery. Signature dishes showcase delicate stuffed zucchini flowers, seabream carpaccio, and tuna tartare with caviar, as well as caviar and crab ravioli and artisanal crisp pizzas. BOOK NOW

SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP - PYJAMAS: The Lodge by Chelsea Peers Chelsea Peers is bringing the festive spirit early with its dreamy Christmas collection, launching on October 6. Think cosy knits, plush robes, faux-fur slippers and even seasonal bedding, all in a rich palette of cranberry, forest green and frosted neutrals. The brand is committed to inclusive sizing, with their pieces coming in sizes 6-28, plus maternity, curve, petite, tall and even pet styles. Playful prints like tartan bows, candy cane stripes and embroidered checks are perfect for gifting yourself or a loved one (especially for some cute matchy-matchy content).

WHERE TO MUSIC: One Hundred Shoreditch On October 16, One Hundred Shoreditch is celebrating The Brick Lane Jazz Festival with a special Lobby Lates event. Think underground DJs, festival alumni and East London's cool energy, carrying the room late into the night. Attendees can expect free entry, £10 cocktails, as well as a stacked line-up which is yet to be announced. © Getty Images Portrait of a saxophone player in a jazz club. BOOK NOW

SHOP NOW WHAT TO SIP: Kylie Minogue Wines Petit Rosé Just because summer is over, it doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to a crisp rosé. Kylie Minogue’s newest tipple features notes of berries and soft floral tones, and is crisp and refreshing with a delicate, elegant finish.

WHAT TO SHOP: FASHION MyBestFriends AW25 collection Istanbul-based brand MyBestFriend’s has launched its AW25 collection, and it’s honestly a power-dressing dream. The Turkish label has perfected a refined minimalism, blending sharp tailoring with softer silhouettes. From heavy-shouldered leather jackets to mega maxi skirts and perfectly tailored blazer dresses, in muted hues like grey, black, white and khaki, these versatile pieces will take you seamlessly from day to night. SHOP NOW

BOOK NOW WHERE TO GLAM: Backstage Salon, Chelsea Nothing beats a post-payday pamper, and if you’re in London, there’s only one place to do it - Backstage Chelsea. Whether it's a nail update or a bouncy blow dry, fresh highlights or a facial - Backstage does it all. And with 15 years of experience behind them, it’s no wonder they’re experts in the field. This place has the seal of approval from the H! Fashion office.

WHAT TO SHOP - HOME: Smeg ECF03: New Espresso & Cold Brew Machine Smeg has just launched its new Espresso & Cold Brew Machine - and it’s set to become every coffee lover’s dream countertop companion, designed to make both barista-style espresso and smooth, sweet cold brew at the touch of a button. A cold brew shot is ready in just two minutes, while the espresso side features means users can expect silky smooth coffee, with customisable temperatures, and a steam wand for perfect froth. Whether you’re after a creamy latte, an iced coffee on the go, or even a cold brew cocktail, this stylish machine combines café-quality drinks and kitchenware elegance. SHOP NOW

© Ed Reeve LEARN MORE WHERE TO DO IT ALL: Mortimer House, Fitzrovia Perched in the heart of Fitzrovia, Mortimer House feels more like a beautifully curated home than a club, and is the ultimate place to do everything from meet friends to work or work out. Housed in a restored Art Deco building, it blends refined workspaces, lounges, wellness, and hospitality under one roof. From the rooftop terrace to event spaces and its Italian restaurant, Mortimer House Kitchen, are all elevated spaces where members can work, connect or relax in style.

WHAT TO SHOP - WORKOUT & LOUNGE: Gymshark x Analis Cruz Gymshark has teamed up with viral athlete Analis Cruz to launch its first-ever Hispanic Heritage collection. It is inspired by Cruz’s Bronx upbringing and Dominican/Puerto Rican roots, serving 90s-inspired tracksuits with sculptural silhouettes, mesh tees and comfy jerseys. For Analis, who started her fitness journey at 19 whilst battling an eating disorder, this collection is bigger than fashion: “It’s a win for my culture, my family, and every girl like me.” SHOP NOW

VISIT NOW WHERE TO BEAUTY: Miu Miu Miutine Fragrance Pop-Up at Westfield, White City Getting a Miu Miu fix has never been easier this season. The luxury brand is taking over Westfield White City with a new fragrance pop-up, open September 26 - October 8. Alongside exploring the full fragrance line-up, you can discover the brand’s latest launch, Miutine. From personalised poems typed onto vintage-style postcards to perfume bottle engraving and a Miu Miu photobooth, the multi-sensory experience is perfect for fans of the brand. P.S. Don’t forget to stop by Boots White City, where fragrance purchases come with an exclusive branded gift.

WHAT TO SHOP - ACCESSORIES: Demellier’s ICONS 25 On October 2nd, luxury accessories brand DeMellier launched its ICONS 25 capsule collection, which reimagines five of the brand’s signature silhouettes. Fashion icons Elsa Hosk, Emelie Lindmark, Alison Toby, SouKeyna Diouf and Marie von Behrens-Felipe are the faces of the collection, which celebrates female creativity, empowerment and DeMellier’s signature craftsmanship. SHOP NOW

© Simon Brown BOOK NOW WHERE TO STAY - LONDON: The Haymarket Hotel Looking for a cosy Autumn stay to escape the hustle and bustle of London on a cold and dreary weekend? The Haymarket Hotel, nestled just moments away from the National Portrait Gallery, is a stopping spot worth indulging in. Not only are there a selection of newly designed bedrooms, with a warm and nature-inspired ambience, but they also invite guests to get cosy in the book-filled Library and enjoy drinks from the honesty bar in front of the fire.

FASHION NEWS TO KNOW: Roger Vivier, Maison Vivier Famed French luxury footwear and accessories brand Roger Vivier has opened its new headquarters in Paris in a decadent 18th-century hôtel particulier in the heart of Saint-Germain-des-Prés. The new opening marks a bold cultural statement for the Maison, positioning it as a creative force at the heart of Paris.

SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP - PARTY SEASON PERFECTION: House of CB relaunch Fans of the Y2K bandage dress listen up, because cult favourite shopping destination House of CB has brought back their iconic slim-fitting collection, in a range of daring autumnal tones. In June, the brand re-launched the style for its 15th birthday, which sold out in under 24 hours and sparked a 130 per cent surge in the #BandageDress hashtag. Thus, if you want to get your hands on one for the upcoming party season, we suggest you add it to your cart ASAP.

SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP - AN ICON RETURNS: GUESS Camden bag For AW25, GUESS has brought back one of its most iconic handbag styles, the humble Camden shoulder bag. This season sees the armcandy delight re-imagined in a modern palette of black, espresso, olive, red, bone, natural and cognac, all of which scream autumn dressing. If you're in need of a bag that's both functional and chic, look no further.