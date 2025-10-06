Transitional season outfit inspiration from a Style Editor

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Transitional season outfit inspo from our Style Editor
From layering hacks to headwear options trending right now, here's how H! Fashion's Style Editor is dressing for the season ahead

Image
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
15 minutes ago
After months of dreaming, the transitional season fashion lovers lust after is finally upon here. October is the sweet spot between freezing cold winter and humid autumn, giving style obsessives every opportunity to elevate their ensembles with cosy comforts, knitted delights, and luxurious layering. 

This year, a few notable aesthetics have entered the transitional trend chat, including reversible trench coats, knitted neckties, berets and poignant patterns. As per usual, a selection of our favourite famed faces are leading the charge, with Elsa Hosk proving that trench coats can elevate any ensemble and Alexa Chung layering knitwear in multiple ways.

Elsa Hosk and her wardrobe thrive in the transitional season© @hoskelsa
If you’re struggling with the seasonal switch-up and can’t quite figure out what to wear throughout the upcoming months, I’ve taken it upon myself to scour the internet for the coolest outfit options destined to keep you classically cool, wildly enviable and above all, utterly temperate. 

A guest wears blonde hair slicked back into a low bun, small oval sunglasses with pale yellow acetate frames and dark lenses, a chunky taupe brushed-knit scarf wrapped around the neck and draped over the shoulders, an oversized off-white coat with dropped shoulders and wide sleeves, and a black quilted leather flap shoulder bag with a gold-tone chain-and-leather strap and a gold CC turn-lock, with nude glossy nail polish, walking, outside Nicklas Skovgaard, during Copenhagen Fashion Week© Getty Images

Jumpers As Scarves

One of my favourite transitional season styling tips, and one I use on repeat, is tying a jumper or cardigan around my shoulders or neck. Why, you might ask? Because not only does it add a pop of coordinating colour to an outfit that might need it, but it’s also overly practical for when it gets cold and you need to throw on another base layer. Simply untie and apply, et voila. Also, if you’re in a rush and can’t find your scarf, a cosy companion will work wonders. 

A guest wears dark brown hair styled in a sleek, middle-parted low bun, oversize ambertinted round sunglasses with thin dark frames, and a long goldtone chain necklace with a cream pendant; an oversized khaki canvas jacket with a brown collar and visible brown lining is draped over the shoulders above a black crewneck Tshirt; an ivory ruched drawstring skirt in lightweight semisheer fabric with an asymmetric draped hem is paired with a small structured black patentleather tophandle bag with silvertone hardware; gray leather midcalf boots with round toes, low block heels, and strapandbuckle details complete the look; soft neutral lipstick is visible; posing, outside Marimekko, during Copenhagen Fashion Week© Getty Images

Bare Legs and Boots

There's only a very slim timeframe from now until winter where you can get away with wearing your bare legs out and about. Though too nippy to wear them with ballet flats, a knee-high boot is a great in-between option that just looks chic. Biker boots continue to be a fan favourite, and I personally love square-toed options, but heeled styles and flat options are also a win-win depending on the occasion. If you’re in need of an extra later layer, chunky knit or lace socks peeking out the top are much appreciated to the eyeballs of those passing by, trust me.

A guest wears white skirt, white sweater with animation heroes from Munthe and Looney Tunes collaboration, red shoes and black hat outside Munthe show during Copenhagen Fashion Week © Getty Images

Hats Galore

Hats are back in a big way this season, and we’re not talking your traditional beanies. Berets and flat caps are all the rage, and thankfully, I’m a big fan. Perfect for when there's an annoying rain mist in the air that ruins your fresh blow wave (curly girls where you at?), not only do they help fight the frizz, they look utterly cool-girl whilst also keeping your noggin warmer than ever. Talk about a win-win. 

A guest wears all blue outside Cecilie Bahnsen, during Copenhagen Fashion Week © Getty Images

A Vital Organ Warming Vest

Whoever invented the vest, you have my utmost respect and admiration. As someone who gets flustered and overstimulated when they're too hot and have far too many layers on, a vest is my best friend. Because of the nifty design, your arms remain free to billow in the wind, but your torso stays toasty, resulting in a peak-comfy body temperature. Knitted and quilted  style are great for adding texture to any look.

A guest wears a bright pink headscarf and a chunky gold necklace. The outfit includes a long, light beige trench coat with a classic collar and button details. Underneath, a white top with subtle graphic prints is visible, paired with white eyelet shorts. The ensemble is accessorized with a cylindrical brown monogram print pattern in coated canvas bag from Louis Vuitton featuring tan leather straps. Black knee-high rubber heels boots complete the look, outside Deadwood, during Copenhagen Fashion Week© Getty Images

A Lighter Layer

Trench coats are the ultimate transitional outerwear option as they’re not too hot, but not too cold and basically work with any outfit. A good trench will be with you and in style right up until you take your last breath, making it, in my opinion, one of the best wardrobe investments you can possibly make. If you’re stuck on why style or colour to get, reversible options are great for those of us who struggle to make a decision, that way you can play with a neutral tone as well as a pop of pattern.

A guest wears a camel cropped jacket with a dark brown collar and zip fastening, layered over a white shirt with exposed cuffs. A black and white striped scarf is draped around the neck. Blue Adidas track pants with white side stripes and a visible logo are worn. Accessories include black cat-eye sunglasses, gold earrings, and a red handbag with a triangular logo and gold hardware. Hair is styled in a sleek, pulled-back braid, outside Munthe, during Copenhagen Fashion Week© Getty Images

Trackstar Track Pants

Comfort for moi is always key, thus a set of baggy track pants are always at the top of my trouser drawer, ready to be worn over and over again. Wide and straight leg styles have dominated the style sphere in recent months, with It-Girls including Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber proving you can even style them for date-night and to perform on stage to hundreds of thousands. I love a lick of colour and find a pair of bright coloured options perfect for dreary days. 

A guest wears a light blue button-up shirt with a relaxed fit and a pointed collar. The sleeves are rolled up slightly. Over the shoulders, a textured blue jacket is tied, featuring visible buttons. The pants are wide-legged and match the jacket in texture and color. Sunglasses with dark lenses and a brown frame are worn. A small brown shoulder bag is carried. Footwear consists of white thong heels sandals. Hair is styled in a low ponytail with loose strands framing the face, outside Skall Studio, during Copenhagen Fashion Week© Getty Images

Double Down on Denim

When things all get a bit too much, double denim is the answer to all prayers. I know it's an outfit combo that's been around for decades, but that proves exactly why it's so foolproof. The styling options are endless despite the ingredients being simple. Your jacket can be taken off and worn around your waist when the sun comes out, while kitten heels and ballet flats will take the look from day to night with ease. 

Idunn and Sofie Vollan wear blue mini skirt, light blue silk shirt, white lace tights, black bag and black ballerina shoes outside the Baum und Pferdgarten show during day three of the Copenhagen Fashion Week© Getty Images

A Luxe Lace Layer

Transitional seasons are when hoisery really shines. The perfect touch of texture to a classic or laid-back lookwhilst also being a subtle layer of warmth, lace tights scream cool-girl in more ways than one, just ask Iris Law. 

