Transitional season outfit inspiration from a Style Editor

After months of dreaming, the transitional season fashion lovers lust after is finally upon here. October is the sweet spot between freezing cold winter and humid autumn, giving style obsessives every opportunity to elevate their ensembles with cosy comforts, knitted delights, and luxurious layering.

This year, a few notable aesthetics have entered the transitional trend chat, including reversible trench coats, knitted neckties, berets and poignant patterns. As per usual, a selection of our favourite famed faces are leading the charge, with Elsa Hosk proving that trench coats can elevate any ensemble and Alexa Chung layering knitwear in multiple ways.

© @hoskelsa Elsa Hosk and her wardrobe thrive in the transitional season

If you’re struggling with the seasonal switch-up and can’t quite figure out what to wear throughout the upcoming months, I’ve taken it upon myself to scour the internet for the coolest outfit options destined to keep you classically cool, wildly enviable and above all, utterly temperate.

© Getty Images Jumpers As Scarves One of my favourite transitional season styling tips, and one I use on repeat, is tying a jumper or cardigan around my shoulders or neck. Why, you might ask? Because not only does it add a pop of coordinating colour to an outfit that might need it, but it’s also overly practical for when it gets cold and you need to throw on another base layer. Simply untie and apply, et voila. Also, if you’re in a rush and can’t find your scarf, a cosy companion will work wonders.

© Getty Images Bare Legs and Boots There's only a very slim timeframe from now until winter where you can get away with wearing your bare legs out and about. Though too nippy to wear them with ballet flats, a knee-high boot is a great in-between option that just looks chic. Biker boots continue to be a fan favourite, and I personally love square-toed options, but heeled styles and flat options are also a win-win depending on the occasion. If you’re in need of an extra later layer, chunky knit or lace socks peeking out the top are much appreciated to the eyeballs of those passing by, trust me.

© Getty Images Hats Galore Hats are back in a big way this season, and we’re not talking your traditional beanies. Berets and flat caps are all the rage, and thankfully, I’m a big fan. Perfect for when there's an annoying rain mist in the air that ruins your fresh blow wave (curly girls where you at?), not only do they help fight the frizz, they look utterly cool-girl whilst also keeping your noggin warmer than ever. Talk about a win-win.

© Getty Images A Vital Organ Warming Vest Whoever invented the vest, you have my utmost respect and admiration. As someone who gets flustered and overstimulated when they're too hot and have far too many layers on, a vest is my best friend. Because of the nifty design, your arms remain free to billow in the wind, but your torso stays toasty, resulting in a peak-comfy body temperature. Knitted and quilted style are great for adding texture to any look.

© Getty Images A Lighter Layer Trench coats are the ultimate transitional outerwear option as they’re not too hot, but not too cold and basically work with any outfit. A good trench will be with you and in style right up until you take your last breath, making it, in my opinion, one of the best wardrobe investments you can possibly make. If you’re stuck on why style or colour to get, reversible options are great for those of us who struggle to make a decision, that way you can play with a neutral tone as well as a pop of pattern.

© Getty Images Trackstar Track Pants Comfort for moi is always key, thus a set of baggy track pants are always at the top of my trouser drawer, ready to be worn over and over again. Wide and straight leg styles have dominated the style sphere in recent months, with It-Girls including Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber proving you can even style them for date-night and to perform on stage to hundreds of thousands. I love a lick of colour and find a pair of bright coloured options perfect for dreary days.

© Getty Images Double Down on Denim When things all get a bit too much, double denim is the answer to all prayers. I know it's an outfit combo that's been around for decades, but that proves exactly why it's so foolproof. The styling options are endless despite the ingredients being simple. Your jacket can be taken off and worn around your waist when the sun comes out, while kitten heels and ballet flats will take the look from day to night with ease.