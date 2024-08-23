8 rewearable costumes for Halloween

New costumes, new accessories, new makeup - Halloween revolves around all things new.
While it may be fun, purchasing new outfits year-in, year-out in the name of a single soirée is undeniably wasteful. Sure, it makes for a great Instagram post. In the long run however, it’s far from being sustainable.
Plus, it can be a lot of effort to throw together an outfit for one night and one night only, especially when you know it won't see the light of day again.
Our solution? Investing in a rewearable Halloween costume.
The most sustainable items we own are the ones already housed in our wardrobes. So, if you’re up for it, a touch of upcycling can result in a brilliantly unique Halloween costume. Take a pair of scissors to an old pyjama tee and hey presto, you have fashioned Regina George’s iconic cut-out top from Mean Girls
Alternatively, why not treat yourself to a new LBD in time for autumn? Not only is it a necessary indulgence, but it's your sartorial ticket to a memorable Princess Diana or Audrey Hepburn cosplay moment.
It’s surprisingly simple to opt for an outfit other than a plastic-packed Amazon offering. It’s also the perfect excuse to invest in a luxury piece you’ve been pining after.
MORE: We ranked Heidi Klum's best Halloween costumes of all time
RELATED: Jenna Ortega's Beetlejuice wardrobe is a lesson in emo-chic dressing
Discover the best items of clothing that can double up as fabulously freaky Halloween costumes.
5 rewearable Halloween outfits:
Princess Diana
Recreate Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’ debuted at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994 with Ralph Lauren's 'Crepe Cocktail Dress.' The iconic garment, designed by Christina Stambolian, has gone down in the fashion history books as one of the boldest style moments of all time.
- DRESS: Crepe Off-the-Shoulder Gown, £279, RALPH LAUREN
- NECKLACE: Vivienne Westwood Three Row Bias Relief Necklace, £400, SELFRIDGES
Penny Lane
Almost Famous' beloved heroine Penny Lane is a Seventies style icon. To achieve her bohemian groupie aesthetic, simply throw together a fur-trimmed Afghan coat, some flared jeans and a pair of retro shades.
- COAT: Faux Fur Lined Longline Afghan Coat, £149.99, SUPERDRY
- JEANS: Patch Pocket Flare High Waisted Jeans, £39.50, M&S
- SUNGLASSES: Aviator Sunglasses, £140, LIBERTY
Phoebe Buffay
Y2K lovers, this is your time to shine. Step into the shoes of adored Friends character Phoebe Buffay, who is widely celebrated for her arthouse style, wacky hairdos and undying love for prints.
- TOP: Love Life T-Shirt, £59, DESIGUAL
- SKIRT: Panelled Denim Maxi Skirt, £95, COS
- SHOES: Klara Platform Heeled Knee Boots, £159, OFFICE
Britney Spears
Oh baby, baby we can't get enough of this Britney-themed baby tee. The baby blue garment displays the words ‘Dump Him,’ inspired by the singer’s very own top and flared joggers look worn in 2002.
- TOP: Dump Him T-Shirt, £21.50, ETSY
- TROUSERS: Classic Velour Del Ray Tracksuit, £85, JUICY COUTURE
- HAT: Barbour Bothal Baker Boy Cap,£44.95, BARBOUR
Wednesday Adams
Shimmy into Phase Eight's sweet yet gothic dress, style your hair in two slick plaits and add some Mary Janes for a spooktastic Wednesday ensemble.
- DRESS: Gina Black Collar Swing Dress, £99, PHASE EIGHT
- SOCKS: Bow Detail Socks, £11, & OTHER STORIES
- SHOES: Black Mary Janes Heels, £49.99, MONKI
Midsommar
Did Ari Aster's cult-horror Midsommar also traumatise you? Time to take inspiration from Florence Pugh and lean into cultcore with an ethereal white frock flanked by floral accessories. Perfect for high summer.
- DRESS: DÔEN' Leanne Shirred Midi Dress, £34, NET-A-PORTER
- HEADSCARF: Meadow Creatures Marshmallow Yellow Square Scarf, £20, FABLE ENGLAND
- BAG: Kassia Straw Basket Bag, £95, RIXO
Wendy Torrance
Pay homage to the late Shelley Duvall by mirroring her most iconic role as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kurbick's The Shining. Layer a red long sleeve under a gingham napkin shirt and turn out a truly innovative outfit. Swap out the red top for a white blouse to achieve Scandi-inspired office attire. Baseball bat optional.
- DRESS: Maggie Square Neck Gingham Print Denim Sundress, £69, JOANIE
- TOP: Long Sleeve T-Shirt, £35, COS
- SHOES: Lemon Leather Ballet Flat With Elastic Strap, £65, DUNE
Coraline Jones
Step into the hauntingly beautiful world of Neil Gaiman's Coraline Jones. A niche reference that's bound to bowl Laika lovers over, this take on Coraline's gifted outfit from her Other Mother is highly original. Rewear for luxury ski holidays that call for cosy knits and bootcut denim.