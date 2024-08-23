8 rewearable costumes for Halloween

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



New costumes, new accessories, new makeup - Halloween revolves around all things new.

While it may be fun, purchasing new outfits year-in, year-out in the name of a single soirée is undeniably wasteful. Sure, it makes for a great Instagram post. In the long run however, it’s far from being sustainable.

Plus, it can be a lot of effort to throw together an outfit for one night and one night only, especially when you know it won't see the light of day again.

Our solution? Investing in a rewearable Halloween costume.

© Instagram/Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner dressed as Jessie from Toy Story

The most sustainable items we own are the ones already housed in our wardrobes. So, if you’re up for it, a touch of upcycling can result in a brilliantly unique Halloween costume. Take a pair of scissors to an old pyjama tee and hey presto, you have fashioned Regina George’s iconic cut-out top from Mean Girls

Alternatively, why not treat yourself to a new LBD in time for autumn? Not only is it a necessary indulgence, but it's your sartorial ticket to a memorable Princess Diana or Audrey Hepburn cosplay moment.

It’s surprisingly simple to opt for an outfit other than a plastic-packed Amazon offering. It’s also the perfect excuse to invest in a luxury piece you’ve been pining after.

Discover the best items of clothing that can double up as fabulously freaky Halloween costumes.

5 rewearable Halloween outfits:

Princess Diana

Recreate Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’ debuted at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994 with Ralph Lauren's 'Crepe Cocktail Dress.' The iconic garment, designed by Christina Stambolian, has gone down in the fashion history books as one of the boldest style moments of all time.

DRESS: Crepe Off-the-Shoulder Gown, £279, RALPH LAUREN

RALPH LAUREN NECKLACE: Vivienne Westwood Three Row Bias Relief Necklace, £400, SELFRIDGES

Penny Lane

Almost Famous' beloved heroine Penny Lane is a Seventies style icon. To achieve her bohemian groupie aesthetic, simply throw together a fur-trimmed Afghan coat, some flared jeans and a pair of retro shades.

COAT: Faux Fur Lined Longline Afghan Coat, £149.99, SUPERDRY



JEANS: Patch Pocket Flare High Waisted Jeans, £39.50, M&S

SUNGLASSES: Aviator Sunglasses, £140, LIBERTY

Phoebe Buffay

Y2K lovers, this is your time to shine. Step into the shoes of adored Friends character Phoebe Buffay, who is widely celebrated for her arthouse style, wacky hairdos and undying love for prints.

TOP: Love Life T-Shirt, £59, DESIGUAL

SKIRT: Panelled Denim Maxi Skirt, £95, COS

SHOES: Klara Platform Heeled Knee Boots, £159, OFFICE

Britney Spears

Oh baby, baby we can't get enough of this Britney-themed baby tee. The baby blue garment displays the words ‘Dump Him,’ inspired by the singer’s very own top and flared joggers look worn in 2002.

TOP: Dump Him T-Shirt, £21.50, ETSY

TROUSERS: Classic Velour Del Ray Tracksuit, £85, JUICY COUTURE

HAT: Barbour Bothal Baker Boy Cap,£44.95, BARBOUR

Wednesday Adams

Shimmy into Phase Eight's sweet yet gothic dress, style your hair in two slick plaits and add some Mary Janes for a spooktastic Wednesday ensemble.

DRESS: Gina Black Collar Swing Dress, £99, PHASE EIGHT

SOCKS: Bow Detail Socks, £11, & OTHER STORIES

SHOES: Black Mary Janes Heels, £49.99, MONKI

Midsommar

Did Ari Aster's cult-horror Midsommar also traumatise you? Time to take inspiration from Florence Pugh and lean into cultcore with an ethereal white frock flanked by floral accessories. Perfect for high summer.

DRESS: DÔEN' Leanne Shirred Midi Dress, £34, NET-A-PORTER

NET-A-PORTER HEADSCARF: Meadow Creatures Marshmallow Yellow Square Scarf, £20, FABLE ENGLAND

FABLE ENGLAND BAG: Kassia Straw Basket Bag, £95, RIXO

Wendy Torrance

Pay homage to the late Shelley Duvall by mirroring her most iconic role as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kurbick's The Shining. Layer a red long sleeve under a gingham napkin shirt and turn out a truly innovative outfit. Swap out the red top for a white blouse to achieve Scandi-inspired office attire. Baseball bat optional.

DRESS: Maggie Square Neck Gingham Print Denim Sundress, £69, JOANIE

TOP: Long Sleeve T-Shirt, £35, COS

SHOES: Lemon Leather Ballet Flat With Elastic Strap, £65, DUNE

Coraline Jones

Step into the hauntingly beautiful world of Neil Gaiman's Coraline Jones. A niche reference that's bound to bowl Laika lovers over, this take on Coraline's gifted outfit from her Other Mother is highly original. Rewear for luxury ski holidays that call for cosy knits and bootcut denim.