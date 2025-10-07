Although Cady Heron said that Halloween is the one night a year girls can dress to the nines in a promiscuous manner, we’d rather take a different approach. Sure, you can reach for the classic cat ears and paint on some whiskers - but why be sexy when you can look gleefully silly?

Group outfits are the best way to embrace tongue-in-cheek costumes for Halloween. Skip braving the tube alone - heading to your spooky soirée with a crew is hands-down the best way to make October 31 unforgettable.

To ensure your night is as smooth as possible, we’ve conjured up some stellar group costume ideas. From 1970s bands to onscreen cliques, there are plenty of iconic pop culture references to yield inspiration from this year. Trust us here, when it comes to Halloween costumes, we’re in it to win it.

Discover the most original and iconic pop culture-themed costumes for Halloween 2025 below.

Iconic pop culture-themed group Halloween costumes:

Music

© Michael Ochs Archives KISS KISS, the legendary rock band, gained iconic status not just for their music but their theatricality. Each member famously donned elaborate, face-painted personas -The Demon, Starchild, Spaceman, Catman - paired with studded leather and platform boots, transforming concerts into electrifying, glam-rock spectacles. Perfect for music enthusiasts wanting to Rock 'n' Roll All Nite.

Queen Pay homage to the unmatched genius of Queen - a band beloved for their progressive rock sound and unapologetic theatricality. We'd suggest taking your Freddie-inspired fashion moment one step further by referencing the iconic 1984 I Want To Break Free music video - the unexpected brainchild of drummer Roger Taylor.

© Redferns Hanson In a friendship group of three blondes? Then you have zero excuse not to don your sports jerseys and jeans to recreate pop band Hanson this Halloween. Formed of three brothers, Isaac, Taylor and Zac, the group rocketed to fame with hits including MMMBop - much to the dismay of boyfriends across the US.

Role Model (and his Sallys) When he's not trolling himself (@saintlaurentcowboy), musician Role Model can be found froclicking with famous friends on stage. The Maine native has coined the tradition of bringing a new 'Sally' onstage whenever he performs his hit song Sally, When The Wine Runs Out - which so far includes Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson, Olivia Rodrigo, Griff, Troye Sivan and Conan Gray.

© Redferns The Sex Pistols The Sex Pistols, pioneers of punk, were both celebrated and abhorred for their raw, grubby image that catalysed the rebellious movement. Their torn clothes, safety pins, and provocative Vivienne Westwood T-shirts became a visual manifesto, embodying chaos and anti-establishment attitudes that shocked Britain and defined an entire generation. Best to keep the swastika tees at home though.



Film

Ferris Bueller's Day Off An outfit trio you can probably conjure up from the contents of your existing wardrobe. Simply throw on a chunky knit cardigan over a classic white tee and grab your favourite bomber to transform in Matthew Broderick's high school hero Ferris Bueller. As for his girlfriend Sloane? Slip into a white jacket and team with some Bermuda shorts and a touch of fringing. Cameron simply requires a retro red sports jersey. Eighties perfection.

Charlie's Angels Lean into the slick 90s minimalism of Charlie's Angels. The girl boss trio were defined by skin-tight, all-black outfits consisting of tank tops, leather pants and heeled boots - ideal for those wanting to craft an easy (and sexy) Halloween look from the their own night-out arsenal.

Little Miss Sunshine Throw yourself into the world of beauty pageants. Little Miss Sunshine, starring Abigail Breslin, Toni Colette, Greg Kinnear, Steve Carrell and Paul Dano, is a cult-adored film - beloved for its innovative, humour-filled tackling of tricky subjects. Transform your friendship group into the fractured family for the perfect low-effort, conversation-starting costume.



Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging A rite of passage for teenage girls in the 2010s, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging has stuck by us through breakups, bad periods and everything in between. Rejoice in the painful awkwardness of teen girlhood and fashion your very own paper-mâché olive à la Georgia Nicholson. Trust us, everyone likes girls for their funniness.