Harper Beckham's Halloween costume is the definition of chic

Dressing elegantly is in the Beckhams' genes. Spearheaded by fashion icon and family matriarch Victoria, they're considered one of the most stylish families on the planet - and Halloween is clearly no different. Harper Beckham's costume for 2025 was as cute as it was glamorous, taking a leaf out of her stylish mum's sartorial book.

Victoria shared an image of Harper on her Instagram stories, putting the chicest twist on the classic cat costume. She opted for a black mini dress layered with a floor-length lace cape. She paired it with a simple pair of cat ears and black boots for a subtly spooky yet effortlessly elegant look. The outfit perfectly balanced playfulness and sophistication, putting a fashion-forward take on Halloween dressing.

Harper is constantly taking style cues from her mum, whose signature look is equally polished and understated. For Halloween 2024, Victoria wore a pair of jeans from her own brand, a VB-branded belt, a grey T-shirt tucked in, and a pair of heels. She added a green alien mask for a playful twist.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria shared an image of Harper's outfit on Instagram

Whether you're a fan of Halloween or not, it's been impossible to scroll through social media over the last 24 hours without having every person dressed up and creating content to that famous Halloween quote from Mean Girls, the trending 4 Non Blondes and Nicki Minaj remix, or just showing off their spooky glam transformations.

From Heidi Klum providing yet another iconic look to Hailey Bieber as Elastagirl from The Incredibles franchise, Julia Fox in a controversial Jackie Kennedy Onassis look, and Paris Hilton as Tinkerbell from Peter Pan, once again the fashion set has gone all out for the spookiest day of the year.

Want to see some of the best Halloween costumes of all time? Fear not (pun intended), H! Fashion has you covered...