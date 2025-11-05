Olivier Rousteing steps down as Balmain Creative Director after 14 years

After 14 years heading up the house of Balmain, Creative Director Olivier Rousteing has announced he is stepping down from the French fashion Maison.

The news was announced around 2 pm on Wednesday, November 5th and has left fans stunned. In a statement posted to the brand's Instagram account, Balmain's Chairman, Rachid Mohamed Rachid, extended his thanks to the 40-year-old French designer, saying: “I sincerely extend my gratitude to Olivier for his extraordinary contribution to Balmain. Olivier's visionary leadership has not only redefined the boundaries of fashion but also inspired a generation with bold creativity, unwavering authenticity, and commitment to inclusivity. We are immensely proud of all that has been achieved under his direction and look forward to seeing the next chapter of his journey unfold with the same brilliance and passion.”

© Corbis via Getty Images Olivier Rousteing walks the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show

In his time at the house, Olivier has made a lasting impression on those who love the house and everything it creates. Throughout his tenure, he was known to push boundaries, create new movements and inspire a generation of style obsessives.

Olivier took to his own Instagram to share his love for the brand and his team: "Sixteen years ago, I began this Balmain adventure without knowing what the future would hold. What an extraordinary story it has been — a love story, a life story. None of it would ever have been possible without my chosen family, my team, the group, and all the people who believed in me from the very beginning."

He continued on to say: "I arrived at 24 with my eyes wide open and the determination to persevere, always. Today, I leave the House of Balmain with my eyes still wide open — open to the future and to the beautiful adventures ahead, adventures in which all of you will have a place. A new era, a new beginning, a new story."

Lovers of Olivier’s work took to the comment section to speak about his work, one fan saying: “Olivier Roustein IS Balmain”, while others said: “This is like seeing Karl leave Chanel. Ugh.” and “Sometimes change is good. He’s amazing and talented. I wish him the best on all his future endeavours, and I’m excited to see what he does next!”

In the shared social media post, the brand stated: “A new creative organization for the House will be announced in due course” However there have already been murmurs of who might take over. Watch this space…