Royal Timepieces: Inside Meghan Markle’s million-dollar Cartier watch collection

Unlike necklaces, bracelets or earrings, a watch is something most of us invest in just once – a lifelong companion that marries function, fashion and sentiment. More than a style statement, a timepiece often carries a storied history, becoming a treasured heirloom passed down through generations.

Whether you're a Rolex connoisseur or a total horology novice, there's no denying that watches are a valuable link to both past and present, often gifted for milestone moments from 21st birthdays to graduations.

The Duchess of Sussex exemplifies this perfectly, frequently honouring her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, through her jewellery box, which is home to the royal’s beautiful Cartier Tank.

To uncover more about Meghan’s own collection of watches, H! Fashion spoke with Robertino Altieri, CEO of WatchGuys, for an inside look at the Duchess’s covetable timepieces.

© Getty Images Meghan Markle wears Cartier for the 2022 Invictus Games

"Meghan Markle is no stranger to the spotlight as the former star of hit television series Suits, and now wife to Prince Harry. Her style evolution and love story that made her a princess has inspired fans, with many analysing her every move," Altieri says. "Over time, her style and taste in jewellery has become more refined, with an array of luxury pieces adorning her neck and wrists. Of the beautiful array of luxury jewellery and watches that she wears, two Cartier watches stand out. Only two Cartier wristwatches have been spotted on her wrist at public events and on her social media. Her two choices in watches tell their own story, and follow Meghan's upgrade in life from TV star to British royalty."

Read on for Altieri's analysis of every Cartier piece publicly worn by Meghan below.

Cartier Tank Francaise CRW51007Q4

"Lately, Cartier has seen a surge in popularity as the vintage watch of choice for fashion-forward women and female celebrities. Most recently, we saw Taylor Swift sporting a vintage Cartier Santos Demoiselle as she announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.

This surge in popularity is likely due to Cartier’s feminine and dainty design, which suits the quiet luxury look that has become a recently popular aesthetic for women. The once popular loud and logo-heavy look of the past has taken a back seat to more subtle flexing.

© Getty Meghan Markle wearing her first Cartier Tank Francaise in 2013

The Cartier Tank is a classic and popular design for that reason, as it is slim and looks good on just about every wrist. It features a flat, rectangular case, often paired with a white dial and hour markers in Roman numerals.

Markle’s first Cartier Tank goes back to 2013, when she bought her first luxury watch to celebrate the third season of Suits. Her exact first model was a Cartier Tank Française (ref. CRW51007Q4), a two-tone stainless steel and yellow gold model with a special engraving on the back: 'To M.M. From M.M.'

At the time, this was a big purchase for the TV star who intended to pass down the watch to her future daughter. She can be spotted wearing this on the show and in public appearances to this day.

This model was discontinued around 2020, but is still available on the secondary market for around $4,000! Though it is not a particularly pricey watch, should it eventually go up for auction, the watch’s rich history and television to royalty status means it holds a much higher value."

The Royal Cartier

"Meghan Markle's second Cartier is her most talked-about watch. It is another Cartier Tank Francaise (ref. 2385), this time a vintage 18k yellow gold model. It is a one-of-a-kind, priceless piece because it once belonged to Princess Diana. Personal watches owned by historical icons often hold a lot of value, take for example, the Rolex owned by Mercedes Gleitze that is expected to sell for around $1.3 million.

© Getty Princess Diana wearing her 18-karat gold Cartier Tank Francaise

Prince Harry gifted his mother’s watch to Markle around 2020, and she is most often seen wearing her late mother-in-law’s Cartier on her cooking show, entitled With Love, Meghan, and in posts in social media. This Tank Fracaise model is available on the secondary market, selling for around $15,000 to $20,000.

However, Markle’s Cartier Tank Francaise is worth far more than the average market value. As a personal idol of the People’s Princess, it has a rich history that will likely put its value in the millions, should it ever go up for auction."

© Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wearing Diana's Cartier Tank Francaise

Baume Et Mercier “Hampton” Wrap Watch

"While visiting Redvale vineyard, Markle wore a Baume Et Mercier 'Hampton' wrap watch. It features a stainless steel case, silver dial, and brown leather strap that wraps around the wrist twice. The design of this watch is similar to the Cartier that she loves, as it features a slim, rectangular case. This piece is fairly affordable, retailing for around $1,500."

Timex Originals Tonal Watch

"In a 2016 interview with Good Housekeeping, before announcing her relationship with Prince Harry, Markle was styled wearing a Timex Original Tonal watch (ref. TW2P96300). It is a bulkier watch than Markle normally wears, featuring a circular gold-toned case and brown dial, paired with a brown leather strap. This piece is pretty affordable, and can be found on the secondary market for around $40."