Silvia Venturini Fendi steps down as creative director of iconic fashion house

Fendi has revealed a major shift at the helm: Silvia Venturini Fendi, the house’s longtime creative force and the woman who steered its womenswear through the centenary year, will step into the newly appointed role of Honorary President - leaving her creature director title behind. In this elevated position, she’ll devote her energy to safeguarding and amplifying the Maison’s legacy, continuing to act as a global ambassador while spotlighting Fendi’s storied archives, artisanal excellence and the expanding universe of Fendi Casa.

The creative represents the third generation of the Fendi family, founder of the historical Roman maison. From 1992 until 2019, she seconded the late Karl Lagerfeld in the house's artistic direction. Since 1994 she has been responsible for the accessories and menswear lines and lately the women’s collection.

© Getty The designer is stepping away from her role as creative director

Of the move, the designer said: “These have been truly exciting years, a journey I have walked also in the name of my grandmother Adele, my mother Anna, and her sisters. My heart turns to Karl, an extraordinary master who granted me the honor of working by his side, teaching me the art of sharing, a defining quality in my family’s history of women, while guiding me to nurture and protect my own creative vision so that I could then fly on my own. What a wonderful journey it has been, not only creatively but also from a human perspective: first through my bond with Karl Lagerfeld, then with Kim Jones and last but not least with my fantastic team, which over the years has become part of my family.”

© Getty Images Silvia Venturini Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld take their bow at the Fendi fashion show during Milan Fashion Week SS16

“Since 1992, Silvia has greatly contributed to shape Fendi’s creative direction and has been pivotal to the brand’s international success. Her vision has guided Fendi from its Roman artisanal roots into the future, culminating in the celebration of the House’s 100-year anniversary. I am thrilled to see the new projects that Silvia will lead in her new position, contributing not only to Fendi’s legacy and values but the world of Design and Craftsmanship around the world,” noted Ramon Ros, Chairman and CEO of Fendi.

© Getty Images We have the iconic Baguette Bag to thank the designer for

Silvia Venturini Fendi helped define the brand’s modern identity through iconic accessories and inventive use of fur (albeit controversial). She created the Baguette bag in 1997, an instant cult piece, and later introduced the Peekaboo and the By The Way. Her playful approach to materials reimagined fur as lightweight, coloured, and intarsia-worked, moving it beyond traditional luxury into fashion innovation.

A new creative lead for Fendi will be announced in due time - with many suspecting former creative director of Dior womenswear Maria Grazia Chiuri will take on the role. Back in May, Dior announced that she would be stepping away after her nine-year tenure at the company, with Dior’s Cruise 2026 show marking Chiuri’s last sartorial offering for the luxury house.