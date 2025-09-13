From Demna to Jonathan Anderson: The designer debuts to know for SS26

The past year has turned the fashion industry into a stylish game of musical chairs, with creative directors jumping ship left, right and centre. The result? Widespread confusion over which designer debuts to watch for spring/summer 2026. With no fewer than sixteen debuts on the horizon, and headline-grabbing names like Jonathan Anderson, Demna and Louise Trotter in the mix, it’s little wonder the industry feels caught mid-spin.

Each move reshuffles the designer deck, bringing fresh energy but also raising questions about identity and legacy. Can a house retain its DNA when its creative heartbeat changes hands so rapidly? This has certainly been the question hanging over Demna’s head, amidst news of the creative’s controversial appointment at Gucci.

For SS26, anticipation hangs heavy: audiences are as eager to see whether the newcomers will respect tradition as they are to witness the risks and reinventions that make the fashionscape so exciting to watch.

Read on to uncover the designer debuts this season and what said shifts represent for each brand.

The designer debuts to know for SS26:

© Getty Images Jonathan Anderson at Dior Earlier this year, fashion’s worst-kept secret was confirmed - Jonathan Anderson is Dior’s new creative director. The Northern Irish designer will unveil his first womenswear ready-to-wear collection for the house during Paris Fashion Week this October, following his debut with Dior menswear on June 27. Anderson steps into the role previously held by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, who served as artistic director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories since 2016. Her tenure was marked by a strong emphasis on feminism and the celebration of female creativity, themes that became synonymous with her vision for the brand. Anderson joins the brand from Spanish label Loewe, where he executed iconic designs from the Puzzle Bag to the Wellipet Clogs.

© Getty Matthieu Blazy at Chanel Matthieu Blazy is set to debut his first collection for Chanel this season, having left Bottega Veneta to join the prolific French house. Born in Paris in 1984, Blazy began his career as a men's designer for Raf Simons, before joining Maison Margiela to take charge of the Artisanal line (haute couture) and the ready-to-wear collections. In 2014, he joined Phoebe Philo at Celine as women's senior designer, before joining Raf Simons at Calvin Klein from 2016 to 2019 as design director of ready-to-wear. In 2021, he assumed the role of creative director at Bottega Veneta, a role which now belongs to Louise Trotter. During his tenure, the brand witnessed a stunning evolution, enlisting the help of style-savvy stars such as Jacob Elordi and Zendaya to bring its buttery leather designs to a mainstream audience.



Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta Louise Trotter is taking the reigns at Bottega Veneta for SS26. The creative is a British fashion designer renowned for her refined, understated approach to luxury. Previously, she served as Carven’s creative director, joining the brand in February 2023. She helped to reinvigorate the brand with her texture-focused designs after its years-long hiatus. Her moodboards often incorporate sleek, timeless silhouettes which ooze wearability, in addition to subtly feminine pastel colourways, silk and organza textures that offer up romantic sensibilities and contemporary colourblocking. Hence, we can expect to see Trotter incorporate the aforementioned into her designs for Bottega.

© Getty Images Demna at Gucci Demna's move to Gucci is perhaps the most controversial of the season. The Georgian fashion designer previously held the title of creative director at Balenciaga since 2015, carving out a much-debated tenure at the Spanish house. Demna's spell at Balenciaga redefined modern luxury with a subversive edge. His ability to merge the avant-garde with pop culture - think sock trainers, logo hoodies, and the infamous Ikea-inspired bag - has created a cult-like following, including figures such as Kim Kardashian and Romeo Beckham. A clear contrast to Gucci’s signature opulence and heritage style, Demna’s vision for the Kering-owned brand is set to shake up the industry.

Dario Vitale at Versace Following Donatella's departure, Dario Vitale will take the reins at Versace for spring/summer 2026 - marking the first time a designer outside the Versace family will helm the house. Vitale, a key figure during his time at Miu Miu, has steadily built his reputation since joining the Milanese house in 2010 (he left in January). Vitale's fashion journey began after graduating from Istituto Marangoni in 2006. He commenced his career at Bottega Veneta before joining Miu Miu in July 2010. Over 14 years at Miu Miu, he advanced to design director for ready-to-wear and brand image design director, playing a pivotal role in the brand's growth, with retail sales surging by 93 per cent in 2024.



© Diesel via Getty Images Glenn Martens at Maison Margiela This season, Glenn Martens will debut his first collection as creative director of Maison Margiela - marking a bold new chapter for the avant-garde house. Martins will step into the role formerly held by John Galliano. Alongside his work at Margiela, the Belgian designer will continue leading Diesel, an understandable decision given both labels sit under OTB’s fashion empire. Martens has worked magic at Diesel since 2020, reviving the Y2K denim titan with viral runway moments and subversive collections. Many belive that his avant-garde touch will translate perfectly to Margiela.

Rachel Scott at Proenza Schouler Rachel Scott, founder of Diotima and last year’s CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year, has been named creative director of Proenza Schouler, succeeding founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. While her first official collection arrives in February 2026, she collaborated with the studio on spring/summer 2026. Known for crochet-adorned tailoring, fringe, and artisanal Jamaican craft, Scott will continue running Diotima as McCollough and Hernandez transition to Loewe.

Nicholas Aburn at Area Area debuted its SS26 collection during New York Fashion Week, executed under the watchful eye of new creative director Nicholas Aburn. The first designer debut to show on the list, the creative offered up swathes of dreamy denim, dark colourways and of course, the brand's signature crystal embellishment detailing. The designer previously held positions at Tom Ford, Alexander Wang and Balenciaga.

Simone Bellotti at Jil Sander Simone Bellotti steps into Jil Sander as creative director for spring/summer 2026, succeeding Lucie and Luke Meier. Formerly at Gucci, where he worked under both Alessandro Michele and Sabato De Sarno, Bellotti built his reputation on precision tailoring and a deep respect for craft. At Jil Sander, expectations run high for a refined yet modernist vision that honours the house’s minimalist codes. Bellotti's Gucci background suggests a sharp eye for silhouette and detail, perfect for the Jil Sander woman.

Miguel Castro Freitas at Mugler Miguel Castro Freitas is gearing up to debut his first collection as creative director of Mugler for spring/summer 2026. Previously the creative director of Sportmax, Freitas is known for his sculptural tailoring, futuristic silhouettes, and daring, body-conscious designs that fuse drama with precision. At Mugler, he is expected to deepen the house’s reputation for theatrical, high-impact fashion, topped with architectural structure and fetish-fuelled themes.

© Getty Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga Pierpaolo Piccioli, celebrated for his romantic, boundary-pushing work at Valentino, takes the helm at Balenciaga, marking one of SS26’s most anticipated debuts. Known for his ability to fuse shocking hues with modern silhouettes, the designer has successfully yielded a celebrity backing, with Florence Pugh and Anne Hathaway among his VIP clients. His penchant for theatricality, combined with a love for the unexpected palettes, leans neatly into Balenciaga's subversive DNA carved out by Demna.

Jack McCollough & Lazaro Hernandez at Loewe Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the former design duo behind Proenza Schouler will be taking the reins from Jonathan Anderson at Loewe for SS26. Known for modern, art-infused designs that feel effortlessly cool, McCollough and Hernandez are set to infuse the heritage Spanish house with fresh energy, balancing its artisanal roots with kitsch flair - executed by Anderson via sell-out accessories and statement knitwear.

Michael Rider at Celine Shortly after Celine announced the departure of former creative director Hedi Slimane, a new successor was named in time for SS26. The brand announced the appointment of Michael Rider as its new artistic director, taking the reins from Slimane who had worked at the house for seven years. Previously creative director at Ralph Lauren until May 2024, the designer started his fashion career at Balenciaga under Nicolas Ghesquière, subsequently spending a decade with Celine during Phoebe Philo‘s tenure as design director.

Duran Lantink at Jean Paul Gaultier Duran Lantink makes his debut as creative director at Jean Paul Gaultier for spring/summer 2026, bringing his signature approach to gender-fluid, avant-garde design to the iconic house. Previously celebrated for his eponymous label, where he reimagined classic tailoring with experimental silhouettes and brilliant textures, Lantink is expected to honour Gaultier’s irreverent, theatrical legacy while injecting fresh contemporary vision.