Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham just had the chicest twinning outtfit moment at Paris Fashion Week

Though Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham have been married for over two years, the pair still remain the style sphere's most fashionable couple and their recent matching ensembles prove just that.

Spotted yesterday en route sitting FROW at Balmain's SS25 show during Paris Fashion Week, the loved-up duo made a case for effortless sleek chic dressing.

Nicola leaned into the exposed midriff trend, pairing a set of low-slung satin trousers with a fitted halter-neck crop top top. She accessorised the understated look with a striking 'Jolie Madame Bag' from the French mansion, a set of decadent diamond drop earrings and a stack of gold bracelets on her right wrist.

Allowing all emphasis to be on her dazzling earrings, Nicola scooped her dark brunette locks into a slick back high ponytail with a middle parting while her flawless face card featured her a sultry black winged liner look and a matte brown lip shade.

Brooklyn matched his actress wife's energy for the occasion, styling a pair of crisp black suit trousers with a collared black front pocket shirt, white trainers and his gold wedding band.

Unsurprisingly the couple's all-black looks aren't the only matching ensembles they’ve worn on their Parisian escapade. Just yesterday the famous duo stepped out to attend the Courrèges show, Nicola donning a daring white jumpsuit while Brooklyn sported a crisp white t-shirt and leather trouser combo.

Despite attending a variety of shows and events, the duo are mainly in the French capital to support Brooklyn’s former Spice Girl mother Victoria Beckham who is set to show her SS25 collection on Friday night.

Each season the couple join the rest of the Beckham clan to support VB and her namesake fashion house. Last season, Nicola and Brooklyn sat front row alongside Harper, David and Cruz to watch Victoria's AW24, the Lola actress and director sporting a vibrant red mini dress while Brookyln kept things simple in a trouser, vest and jacket look and accessorised the ensemble with a cream-toned bag from his mothers brand.

With five days left on the official PFW schedule, it’s safe to say that the stylish couple likely have a few more matching moments up their sleeves and we simply can’t wait.

