Antonin Tron is Balmain’s new creative director

Balmain has announced the appointment of Antonin Tron as the house’s new creative director. The news comes just a week after Olivier Rousteing announced he was exiting the French maison, following a successful 14-year tenure at the luxury brand.

Speaking of his new appointment, Tron shared in a statement: “I am deeply honoured to be joining Balmain, and grateful to Mr. Rachid and Matteo for entrusting me with this extraordinary House. I wish to express my gratitude to Olivier Rousteing for building Balmain into the global brand it is today. Balmain has a truly inspiring history. At its heart, the House embodies savoir-faire, culture, sensuality, and elegance - fashion that is radiant, precise, and bold. This resonates deeply with me, and I feel privileged to have the opportunity to build on this incredible legacy.”

The designer, who made waves in the industry following the launch of his Atlein brand in 2016, will present his first collection for Balmain in Paris in March 2026. His last runway offering for Atlein occurred during the AW25 season - a year after the label collaborated with Kylie Jenner‘s fashion label Khy.

Tron graduated from Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts (fun fact: he was classmates with Demna and Glenn Martens) and began his career designing menswear at Louis Vuitton, then moved into womenswear at Givenchy and Balenciaga, working under Nicolas Ghesquière, Alexander Wang and his former classmate Demna, and later contributed to the design teams at Saint Laurent.

© Corbis via Getty Images Antonin Tron will take the reigns from Olivier Rousteing at the maison

Rachid Mohamed Rachid, chairman of Balmain, said in an online statement: “We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Antonin Tron to the group and to Balmain. His thoughtful approach to design, rooted in craftsmanship and artistic sensitivity, makes him an excitement talent for House.”

He continued: “Together with CEO Matteo Sgarbossa, Antonin will lead Balmain into a compelling new future. One that honours its storied history while confidently shaping a future defined by creativity, modernity and elegance.”