Sydney Sweeney pulled off 5 designer outfit changes in 24 hours - and nailed every one

Considering that curating just one stellar outfit is stressful enough, the fact that Sydney Sweeney pulled off five flawless looks in just 24 hours feels nothing short of fashion magic.

The actress has been busy spreading the word of her new film Christy, making the most of the promotional tour to debut her unmatched wardrobe, which, as always, has been effortlessly thrown together by her trusty stylist Molly Dickson. Not forgetting makeup by Glen ‘Coco’ Oropeza and hair by Melissa Hernandez, of course.

Together, the talented A-lister team has quenched the thirst of fashion fans across the globe. From Princess Diana-inspired LBDs courtesy of Magda Butrym to plush Brunello Cucinelli knits, we unpick every detail of Sydney’s stunning five outfit changes from this week below.

Sydney Sweeney in archival Miu Miu

© GC Images Sydney's first look of the day was a suede archival Miu Miu look

For her first outing of the day, Sydney slipped into a chocolate brown mini dress cut from sumptuous suede. The dress, hailing from the Miu Miu archives, featured long sleeves, a preppy polo collar and a subtly flared skirt. Decorative pockets and darting across the bust made for sleek but structural details.

The mini was teamed with some matching knee-high boots with a point-toe finish, a pair of brown-lensed cat-eye shades with thin gold frames and Miu Miu's Ebony Corduroy Backpack.

Sydney Sweeney in Mark Gong

© GC Images The Washington native channelled utilitarian chic in Mark Gong

Next up, Sydney wearing Mark Gong SS25. The 27-year-old was seen sporting the designer's longline trench-inspired dress in a classic tan hue, peppered with double-breasted button-down detailing, a perforated studded belt slung across the waistband and a shin-skimming length. A matching cropped trench jacket was zipped up over the utilitarian piece, finished with a gabardine construction, buckle-clad cuffed sleeves and classic trench flaps.

A pair of knee-high boots in a buttery black leather, some black-out sunglasses and a matching handbag topped off Sydney's military à la mode aesthetic.

Sydney Sweeney in Patou

© GC Images The star championed autumnal style with her chocolate Patou look

Opting for another 'quiet luxury'-coded look, the Washington native hit the streets in Patou - slipping into a belted wool midi skirt complete with a flared silhouette, a smoked ebony hue and a sustainable technical wool construction. The luxury garment was teamed with the brand's matching jacket featuring sharp, XL lapels with contrast black panelling. A silk black button-down shirt was coolly layered underneath, creating a fusion of autumnal hues that leaned into 'fall' dress codes.

For accessories, Sydney opted for a pair of croc-effect black knee-high boots with a patent finish, a black handbag and another pair of black sunglasses - this time featuring a streamlined silhouette that oozed 90s nostaglia.

Sydney Sweeney in Magda Butrym

© GC Images Sydney was seen leaving the 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

The actress once again took to the streets of New York following an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her new film. For the outing, she slipped into an off-the-shoulder mini dress by Magda Butrym, featuring a jet black hue, a sculptural silhouette and a cinched waistband. The piece was teamed with some sheer black tights, a pair of classic point-toe heels and some razor-thin sunglasses with subtle gold hardware.

Despite ending her relationship with ex-fiancée Jonathan Davino quite some time ago, Sydney’s look distinctly resembled that of a 'revenge’ dress. The concept of revenge dressing was popularised by the one-and-only Princess Diana, who famously stepped out at the 1994 Serpentine Garden Party in the legendary Christina Stambolian LBD.

Sydney Sweeney in Brunello Cucinelli

© GC Images The star tapped into 'quiet luxury' courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

Last but certainly not least, Sydney rounded off her epic fashion marathon with a plush Brunello Cucinelli look. The all-white ensemble comprised a cloud-soft cable knit jumper in a light grey hue, complete with sheer panels across the arms, cuffed sleeves and a raised neckline. The knit was elevated by a pair of matching trousers and a fringed shawl which she carried in her arms.

A pair of futuristic white shades with grey arms shielded her face from the onlooking wave of paparazzi camera flashes, while a pair of drop earrings in silver added a touch of avant-garde charm to her monochrome attire.