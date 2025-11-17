Kim Kardashian puts an autumn spin on the 'naked dress' in backless crochet look

Just when you thought Kim Kardashian was done serving statement look after statement look on the All’s Fair press tour, she steps out once again in something even more desirable than the last.

Her latest look to turn heads not only leans into fashion's beloved ‘naked dress’ trend, but it also oozes major autumnal energy in both colour and composition.

Posting to her Instagram account on Sunday evening, the 45-year-old mother of four showed off yet another striking designer press tour ensemble, this time opting for a seriously chic crochet dress from John Galliano’s Fall-Winter 1999 collection for Christian Dior.

© @kimkardashian The dreamy knit option was just the right amount of sheer for an autumn day

Made from a deep red crochet knit fabric and featuring a plunging cowl neckline, a fully open back, a low-rise skirt waistband and a floor-length hemline, Kim’s archival pick confirmed that the naked dress aesthetic has been around for longer than we might think.

© @kimkardashian The vintage gown perfected the 'naked dress' trend which is taking over the style sphere right now

In true Kim K fashion, the studying lawyer had the gown fitted to her body, making sure every square centimetre met her impeccable standards.

© @kimkardashian Kim's bronze makeup complimented the colour of her dress perfectly

For Glam, Kim turned to the same genius behind many of Charli XCX and Zendaya’s most iconic looks, Raoul Alejandre. Opting for a glowing face base, chiselled cheekbones, bronzed eyes, overlined lips in dark brown and an ample amount of mascara on the lashes, Kim’s look complemented the deep red tones of her dress perfectly.

© @kimkardashian The open back design oozed sultry sophistication

For hair, the Skims founder scooped her long, dark brunette locks up into a slick back, knotted bun style, leaving one long section of the bun out to cascade down her open back.

The final piece of the ensemble puzzle was her chosen accessories. Deciding on a pair of seriously high platform black heels, and a layered metal choker necklace.

If you’ve been keeping close tabs on Kim and her fashion choices over the past few months, you’ll have noticed that this is her best era yet for statement looks. If you’re yet to binge the legal series and are in need of even more sartorial inspo, then Kim’s character, Allura Grant, has you covered.