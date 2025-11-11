Kim Kardashian's sheer backless cut-out red carpet gown is wedding-approved

In the past month, not a day has gone by that Kim Kardashian hasn’t been spotted out and about in a seriously ravishing ensemble. Currently on the press tour for her new legal drama show All’s Fair, whilst also taking a few nights off to celebrate both her little sister Kendall’s 30th and mother Kris’ 70th birthday, Kim has been donning gilded gown after gilded gown.

Her latest look to inspire fashion obsessives not only champions the style spheres' beloved sheer dress trend, but it also oozes major alternative bride-to-be chicness.

© Getty Images for Disney+ The white gown fitted the actress like a glove

Spotted on the red carpet on Monday night in Rio de Janeiro, the mother, entrepreneur, actress and studying lawyer called on American fashion designer Conner Ives to kit her out in an all white look.

Featuring a high halterneck design that cascaded into an open back with rib cutouts and a fitted floating skirt, the glamorous ensemble was a statement in its own right. To add even more fashion flair, feather hip detailing completed the look and made it red carpet-appropriate.

© Getty Images for Disney+ Kim turned to her signature glam for the night

For glam, Kim kept to her usual glowing face base and sharp contouring combo, while a subtle smoky eye and lick of matte brown lipstick tied things together.

For hair, she scooped her long brunette locks up into a slick-back bun, adorned with the same feathers that were seen on her dress.

© Getty Images for Disney+ The whole cast went all out for the occasion

Kim was, of course, in good company for the event, joined by her co-stars and now close-friends, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash, all of whom donned various lavish looks.

© WireImage The dazzling blue gown has fans jaws on the floor, and rightfully so

The mother of four’s press tour wardrobe over the past month or so has been a thing of dreams for lovers of daring style. From an icy blue plunging satin gown to a vintage Dior cut-out co-ord, fans have coined her actress era her best yet.

If red carpet looks aren’t enough to fill your fashion cup, Kim’s character in the new show is equally as stylish and champions an array of sleek suiting styles, some office-appropriate and some not.