Rita Ora's ab-baring crop top and bubble skirt is party season perfection

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Rita Ora out and about in a truly lust-worthy look, but thankfully, her most recent ensemble makes up for lost time.

On Friday night, the It-Brit singer, songwriter, and TV show judge dressed to impress to attend Zimmermann’s Cruise 26 RTW Collection preview at the ever-so lavish Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.

© Getty Images for ZIMMERMANN Rita's all-white look would be perfect for any lavish event

For the occasion, Rita, of course, called on the famous Australian fashion house to dress her for the night. Opting for a billowing asymmetrical bubble hem skirt, complete with rope waist detailing, a matching crop top fixed with the same rope accents, Rita proved that when styled right, baring your abs for party season is very much on-trend.

To complete the summery nuptial-chic look, the 34-year-old added a pair of chunky leather strappy sandals, a snake print mini handbag and topped everything off with one statement dangly earring.

© Getty Images for ZIMMERMANN Rita's asymmetrical bubble skirt is bang on trend

For glam, she wore her freshly dyed blonde locks back in a messy bun, leaving out symmetrical face-framing tendrils on each side. For makeup, Rita channelled her inner Sabrina Carpenter, layering rosy pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and across the bridge of her nose. The final piece of the party makeup look was a touch of deep mauve matte lipstick.

© Getty Images for ZIMMERMANN Rita and Simone Zimmermann were spotted enjoying themselves inside the event

Rita was in good company for the celebratory event, the guest list including notable names such as Emma Roberts, Zoey Deutch, and Dakota Fanning, all of whom sported Zimmermann from head to toe.

Rita’s ab-baring ensemble comes just weeks after she was called on to perform at this year's The Music Trust Awards. For the London event, Rita turned heads in a Barbie-approved, vibrant pink sparkly mini dress and tights combination.

Though the weather might be getting colder by the second, Rita's look proves that despite the current climate, showing off your physique in any season is the answer to occasionwear dressing.