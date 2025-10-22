Kim Kardashian celebrates her new TV show and birthday in plunging ice blue gown

Lawyer, billionaire, entrepreneur, mother, daughter and now actress -Is there anything Kim Kardashian can’t do? The 45-year-old reality TV star turned international business mogul is keeping her schedule busier than ever, most recently putting all her energy into acting on screen alongside some of the world's most notable names in Hollywood.

To attend and celebrate her most recent small screen debut, the second eldest of the Kardashian empire took to the red carpet in Paris on Tuesday night, reminding fans that when it really comes down to it, she will forever be a fashion icon above all else.

© WireImage The dazzling blue gown made for the ultimate birthday dress

Stepping out onto the ‘pink carpet’ of the premiere of Disney+’s show, All’s Well, Kim turned to the Dior archive, settling on a dreamy, plunging satin gown from the brand's SS00 ready-to-wear collection. The ice blue gown was tailored to fit Kim’s iconic curves, while the intricate panel detailing created an off-the-shoulder accent.

© WireImage Her baby pink makeup look was subtle and elegant

For hair, Kim scooped her dark brunette locks up into a sleek, slick back style - the perfect look to allow her diamond ear cuff to shine. For make-up, she leaned into a rosy pink tone, going OTT on the blush and eyeshadow to create a baby pink dreamscape.

The glamorous occasion was a monumental one for Kim, as not only does it mark her first major lead role in a scripted project, but it just so happened to be her 45th birthday too.

© WireImage Kim's co-stars celebrated her birthday on the red carpet with her

All’s Well is the newest legal drama series coming to Disney+ this November and see’s Kim playing the part of a divorce attorney alongside heavy-hitting co-stars, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Naomi Watts. On the Disney+ site, the much-anticipated show is described as: “Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”

Her first notable foray into the world of Hollywood acting was back in late 2024, where she played a supporting role alongside Emma Roberts in American Horror Story: Delicate.

After much anticipation, the first episode of the new show finally drops on November 4th, so clear your diaries and get ready to see Kim K on the big screen.