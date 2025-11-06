Kim Kardashian's All's Fair wardrobe deep dive: from whale tail thongs to office fishnets

At this point, it's hard to find things that Kim Kardashian hasn't done. A lawyer, reality TV icon, fashion mogul, beauty entrepreneur (though KKW Beauty is no longer), and a mother of four, to name a few. Now she's tried her hand at acting, making her debut in Disney+'s new series All's Fair, based on the fictional story of a high-flying divorce lawyer leading a firm that consists of only women.

The second-born sister of the Kardashian-Jenner family is still training to become a reform/criminal justice lawyer in real life, but plays the role of a divorce attorney, named Allura Grant, on screen.

It's no secret that the series has received mixed reviews, but if there's one thing we can always rely on Kim for, it's a slew of conversation-worthy outfits.

To summarise, in this series, she's put what can only be described as the most classic Kim spin possible on power dressing. Suits with shoulders so structured they'd knock you over with a simple nudge, figure-hugging skirts offset with sultry thigh-high splits and fishnet tights, and visible thongs that, in reality, would send a client into shock.

Knowing full-well the impact she has in the fashion sphere, the icon shared a round up of some of the outfits that appear in the first few episodes, and naturally the brand names are the kind of iconic names one might expect a high flying lawyer who earns eyewatering amounts of money to wear, including Donna Karen, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Jean Paul Gaultier and so much more.

Take a look below to see Kim's All's Fair wardrobe in action.

© Disney Thigh Splits and Fishnets Kim held the arm of Niecy Nash, wearing a white corseted blazer paired with a daring skirt and red fishnet tights. Matching the colour of your hosiery to your Hermès Birkin? we're kinda here for it.

© Disney Opera Gloves and Oversized Shades Who doesn't smash up a car with a baseball bat (not a spoiler - it's in the trailer we promise), wearing a bright yellow strapless dress from Valentino and paired with velvet opera gloves, a ginormous Swarovski diamond choker and oversized sunglasses?

© Disney Red Croc Print No notes necessary on this incredible coat from John Paul Gaultier - which she's also wearing with matching boots.

© Disney The Ludicrously Capacious Chanel Although Tom Wambsgans in Succession didn't approve of large bags with statement logos, we sure do. This vintage 1995 briefcase is the epitome of boss-chic.

© @kimkardashian Side Fringes and Stockings Kim paired a John Galliano dress with a pair of lace-trimmed stockings and fiery red heels.