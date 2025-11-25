Kim Kardashian takes her bustier tulle dress for a swim - literally

For most of us, even the thought of taking a swim in the ocean puts our core body temperature to somewhere near hypothermic. But if you know Kim Kardashian, she’ll do quite literally anything to get the shot.

Posting to her 354m Instagram followers on Monday, the actress, entrepreneur, mother and muse proved that beauty really is pain, taking a dip in the sea, while posing for a selection of high-fashion snaps.

Photographed by Kim’s go-to camera genius Tomás Herold whilst in Rio de Janeiro a few weeks ago, the creative pair curated a Pirates of the Caribbean-core shoot, which has fans in the comment section utterly swooning.

© @kimkardashian The vintage gown fitted Kim like a glove

For the after-dark photoshoot, Kim turned to vintage sourcing store One of a Kind Archive to secure her a bustier tulle corset gown from Alexander McQueen’s Spring-Summer 2003 ‘Irere’ Collection. The archival dress fitted the 45-year-old like a glove, and featured a low-cut scoop neckline and an intricate boning bodice before cascading into an asymmetrical distressed tassel skirt.

© @kimkardashian Kim bared the cold to secure the dreamy snaps

Frolicking in the water, Kim was snapped with high flash, commanding the camera’s attention with her impeccable face card. Giving waterproof makeup a run for its money, the All’s Fair star donned a full face of natural, glowing makeup, while her short bob hairstyle was slicked back into a wet look.

© @kimkardashian The 45-year-old mother of four looked phenomenal for the late night dip

Fans of the Kardashians’ wardrobe and vibe took to the comment section to share their thoughts, many leaving heart and fire emojis. As for her little sister Khloé, however, she wasn’t so convinced, saying: “You are such a freak for being in that water at night! It’s SUPER DARK outside in those pictures!! Are you well?”

© @kimkardashian The dreamy knit option was just the right amount of sheer for an autumn day

If you know Kim, you’ll know just how much she loves an archival keepsake; let’s not forget her Marilyn Monroe moment at the 2022 Met Gala. Her go-to shopping spot for vintage designer classics is Instagram haunt, One of a Kind Archive. Just a few weeks ago, she tapped the cult-favourite marketplace once again, securing a 'naked' crochet dress from John Galliano’s Fall-Winter 1999 collection for Christian Dior.

Though the press tour for her new legal drama series is over and out, it seems the Skims founder has an imagery bank of seriously chic looks in her back pocket to keep the style-obsessed at bay, and for that, we couldn’t be more thankful.