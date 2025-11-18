Kim Kardashian taps daughter North West, Beabadoobee and Madeline Argy for new festive Skims collab

When she’s not jet setting around the globe to promote her foray into the acting world on the All’s Fair press tour, living it up in Paris during fashion week, looking after her four children and studying to become a lawyer, Kim Kardashian can be found heading up her billion-dollar shoe and loungewear brand, Skims.

After launching back in 2019, the cult-favourite fashion house has dominated the shapewear industry, and it's showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

The latest release from the household name brand is a collaborative one, and features Kim's eldest daughter with ex-husband Kanye West, North West, It-Brit influencer Madeline Argy and singer, songwriter and ultimate cool-girl, Beabadoobee.

Teaming up with streetstyle fashion label, Cactus Plant Flea Market, for a range of cosy festive comforts. Described on the brand's Instagram as “The Holiday Season, reinvented”, the new limited capsule features Skim’s loungewear and tracksuits adorned with fun Christmas-inspired CPFM designs.

© @kimkardashian / Harmony Korine North West is the front face for the new collab colleciton

North West, who is now 12 years old, takes the lead in the campaign imagery, proving that she not only inherited her father's love of music and performing, but modelling is most definitely in her DNA.

© @kimkardashian / Harmony Korine North clearly gets her modelling talent from her famous mother

Posing in a house all set up for an intimate festive family dinner, North and her long bright blue braids show off the matching tracksuit design, pairing it with fluffy white snow boots and a slew of diamond necklaces.

Kim also tapped a few notable names to star alongside her daughter to star in the campaign shot by famed American filmmaker, actor, photographer and artist, Harmony Korine.

© @skims Madeline Argy for Cactus Plant Flea Market x SKIMS © @skims Beabadoobee for Cactus Plant Flea Market x SKIMS

Madeline Argy, who is known for her global TikTok presence and love for fashion, Beabadoobe, Brit Award winner Beabadoobee and former biology student turned musician, Mariah the Scientist, all feature in the new imagery, sporting an array of items from the new collection.

Though it’s not uncommon for Kim to encourage and champion her daughter North in various different avenues of fashion, theatre and music, this new collab might just be the starting point for a long life in the spotlight.