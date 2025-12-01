Emily Ratajkowski's micro mini Little Black Dress is red carpet-approved

It's a great day for the fashion-obsessed when Emily Ratajkowski steps out to attend some sort of lavish event. The New York-based model, muse, author and mother took a trip across the pond on Monday to attend the 2025 Fashion Awards, and there's a major reason why.

Despite being one of the most notable names in the style sphere, Emily attended the lavish event to tease and debut H&M’s latest designer collaboration with Stella McCartney.

Proving just how chic a Little Black Dress can be for all occasions, the 34-year-old sported an ultra-fitted, satin option with a micro mini hemline and draping sleeve accents.

As the ultimate It-Girl, Emily forgoed over-the-top hair and makeup despite it being a red carpet event. She wore her long brunette locks down in her signature middle-part style, slightly straightened and worn over her shoulders.

For glam, she also turned to her usual black winged cat-eye liner look, glossy lips and contoured cheekbones.

Even her accessory game was minimal yet chic. Posing on the red carpet, she showed off her strappy slingback back heels and a pair of diamond stud earrings.

No stranger to a classic LBD, the podcast host and mother of one is more often than not spotted in something similar to her 2025 Fashion Awards look - simple yet elegant.

Emily was in good company for the night, joined by other H&M ambassadors, Amelia Gray, Anitta, Emily Ratajkowski, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Bel Priestley, Alton Mason and Kiara Nirghin were all in attendance, all of whom were dressed in looks from the upcoming collection.

According to H&M, the Stella McCartney H&M collection will launch in stores and online in spring 2026, meaning we‘ll soon be able to shop EmRata’s enviable wardrobe for ourselves.

