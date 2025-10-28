Emily Ratajkowski puts a casual twist on the naked dress trend in an oversized white tee

More often than not, Emily Ratajkowski can be found strutting about the streets of New York City with her dog Colombo, donning a seriously sleek off-duty ensemble, or spending time at home in nothing but sweatpants.

Her most recent Instagram look seamlessly merges both together, while also putting a sultry twist on fashion’s beloved ‘naked dress trend’.

© @emrata

Posing for a selection of snaps at the lavish and iconic Chateau Marmont, the model, muse, author and podcast host can be seen enjoying some downtime in nothing but a sheer white V-neck t-shirt, worn as a dress over a pair of white underwear. Oh, and let's not forget the hotel supplied white slippers and a very healthy glass of wine in her hand.

© @emrata The 2025 show marked Emily's debut on the VS catwalk

The barely there look is not unusual for the 34-year-old mother of one, and is by far not the most revealing post she's shared to her 28.9m followers. Just a few weeks ago, she even took to the world stage in a luxe lace pink bra and g-string look for the latest instalment of the Victoria’s Secret show. Strutting her stuff down the runway alongside the likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid, Emily showed off her incredible physique.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The actress' crystal-encrusted gown hailed from Armani Privé's SS25 collection

Despite the weather cooling down dramatically, the sheer dress aesthetic is still very much in full force, especially amongst the A-list fashion set. Margot Robbie made a seriously strong case for the style, stepping out onto the red carpet in a bejewelled, backless look from Armani Privé's spring/summer 2025 collection. Just days ago, Kristen Stewart entered the chat, putting an autumn spin on the trend in a lacey long ox-blood red option.

With party season well and truly within reach, naked dressing is still very much on brand for those in the know; thus, if you’re stuck for what to wear, according to the It-Girls, less is most definitely more, no matter the occasion.