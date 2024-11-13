Emily Ratajkowski bares all to announce new lingerie partnership

It was only a matter of time before model, muse and actress Emily Ratajkowski partnered with a lingerie brand.

Announcing the news to her fashion fandom on Tuesday, Emily shared a series of sultry images to her 29.6m Instagram followers, solidifying her status as one of the world's most alluring names.

To mark her career milestone as the Brand Ambassador for Italian lingerie and intimate apparel brand, Intimissimi, Emily posed in a dreamy lace corset bra and matching knicker set which she paired with a sheer dressing gown.

© @emrata Emily marked the news by sharing a series of sultry lingerie snaps to her Instagram

Emily marked the occasion by saying: "I am thrilled to join Intimissimi as their Brand Ambassador. Intimissimi celebrates women and femininity in such an inspiring way, and I am excited to help introduce this iconic brand to more women across the U.S. I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully."

Throughout her illustrious career, EmRata has become a household name and the poster girl for modern sex appeal and feminism. After starring in that 2013 music video for Robin Thicke, Emily and her model physique quickly skyrocketed to stardom, however, in recent years she’s made it very clear that she’s in charge of writing the narrative for her own image.

In 2021 she released a New York Times Best Seller, titled My Body, an investigative piece on what it means to be a woman and a commodity. Friend of Emily and Girls actress Lena Dunham commented: "This is the book for every woman trying to place their body on the map of consumption vs control, and every woman who wants to better understand her impulses. It left me much changed.”

In an ever-changing world, EmRata is a driving force for female empowerment and her new sultry campaign champions exactly that.