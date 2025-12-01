Rita Ora dons her most plunging dress to date for lavish red carpet occasion

Just days after her 35th Birthday, Rita Ora is back in her homeland for a night of elevated excellence. The singer, songwriter and beauty entrepreneur was spotted just moments ago on the 2025 Fashion Awards red carpet, wearing one of her most daring dresses to date.

For the lavish occasion, which saw Emily Ratajkowski, Maya Jama, Raye and Sienna Miller all in attendance, Rita decided to keep things simple but statement.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f The slinky dress fit the singer like a glove

Opting for a silky silver slim-fitting gown, complete with a naval-length plunge neckline and matching thigh-high slit, Rita kept her look seriously sleek for the occasion.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f The natural makeup look accented the silver tone of the dress perfectly

To match the elegant energy of her look, she wore her blonde bob slicked back into a ballerina bun style and kept her makeup bronzed and glowy but with a contoured, sharp edge, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury. She added a lick of deep browny pink lipstick and a shimmer of silver eyeshadow to match her dress.

For accessories, the It-Brit wore a pair of teal-toned pointed-toe heels, and nothing else - a rare occurrence for Rita, who is usually seen sporting a slew of chunky options.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Last year's look was one of her most memorable

No stranger to making heads turn on the annual London-based red carpet, Rita is known to cause a stir. In 2023, she stuck multiple prosthetic horns down her back to look like a dragon, while just last year, she was almost recognisable. Sporting an oversized baggy suit, a bleach blonde pixie cut and facial piercings. The purpose of the event is to honour leaders, creatives, and innovators in the fashion industry and to raise funds for the British Fashion Council Foundation, which hosts the event each year.

Rita wasn’t the only notable name who opted for an ultra plunge option; Jodie Comer and Chrishell Stause were also seen sporting the daring dress code, cementing it as a major AW25 occasionwear trend.