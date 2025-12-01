Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed guests at The Fashion Awards 2025: Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Maya Jama and more
Best dressed guests at The Fashion Awards 2025: Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Maya Jama and more

Best dressed guests at The Fashion Awards 2025: Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Maya Jama and more

Take a look at all the notable names who attended the annual awards in utter style

Rihanna attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England© WireImage
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
5 minutes ago
The most notable night in British fashion is finally here once again, and of course, the guestlist and red carpet ensembles are set to be better than ever. 

Each year, the elegant evening kicks off the party season in style, inviting millions of prying eyes to gather outfit inspiration for the festive season ahead. From Raye and Tems performing on stage to Alex Consani, Rita Ora, Maya Jama and Sienna Miller (to name just a few) swanning down the red carpet in gilded gowns, the lavish celebratory event is destined to be one for the ages. 

To ensure the night runs as smoothly as possible, the BFC have enlisted the help of Wicked’s Colman Domingo to host the evening, the 56-year-old actor known for his suave style and infectious personality.

The purpose of the event is to honour leaders, creatives, and innovators in the fashion industry and to raise funds for the British Fashion Council Foundation, which hosts the event each year.

Without further ado, here are all the very best stars who took to the London red carpet for the 2025 Fashion Awards. 

Laura Weir and David Pemsel attend The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

David Pemsel and Laura Weir

The Chairperson and CEO of the British Fashion Council stepped out in style together to mark the 2025 awards ceremony. Laura elevated her look with a pair of silver sequin gloves, while David donned all-black. 

Kyle De'Volle attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images for BFC

Kyle De'Volle

Kyle De'Volle leads the red (black) carpet arrivals in a lavish, plunging neckline dress complete with luxe lace cutouts. 

