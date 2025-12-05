Princess Kate's historic brooch is a must-have accessory in 2025

The reason the the Princess of Wales's style agenda is so adored globally is that she's perfected the balance between fashion-forward dressing and timeless royal style. From patterns and silhouettes, to accessories that range from her late mother-in-law's wardrobe to pieces from the high street, she constantly puts on a fashion masterclass.

This week, the Prince of Wales' wife has dazzled onlookers during an official state visit, as President Steinmeier of Germany and First Lady Elke Büdenbender were welcomed to the UK by The Royal Family.

From debuting a new tiara to showing us multiple ways to wear blue, the stylish royal has put on a masterclass in regal dressing. But it was her jaw-dropping brooch that caught the eyes of fashion lovers - a timeless royal accessory that is bang on-trend for this season.

To welcome the German officials, Kate opted for an electric blue coat dress from Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen - the designer who created her wedding dress, paired with a matching hat and earrings, which belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

© Getty Images Kate performed a double curtsy

She pinned Queen Alexandra's Three Feathers Brooch, created in 1863 by Garrard, to her lapel. Not only is the piece steeped in royal heritage, but the classic bijoux is also a major accessory trend this season.

During the autumn/winter 2025 presentations, Tory Burch, Caroline Herrera, Prada and Miu Miu all sent models down the runway with various iterations of the accessory in order to add an impactful touch of glamour.

© Launchmetrics Miu Miu AW25 © Launchmetrics Tory Burch AW25

Vintage jewellery brand founder Susan Caplan recently spoke to H! Fashion about the brooch's wearability: “You can put them on a handbag, you can wear it in your hair carefully,” she says. It can also be worn as a pendant: “You just get a chain, and you put it through the pin part.”

“You don't just need to wear it where everyone used to wear it, on a lapel. If you wear it much higher, it really can look fabulous. I style it on the shoulder.”