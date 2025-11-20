Princess Kate’s statement earrings are the real star of the Royal Variety Performances

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the 2025 Royal Variety Performance after a two-year hiatus, during which the Princess went through cancer prevention treatment.

The stylish royal looked as stylish as ever, wearing an incredible figure-hugging emerald green velvet dress with an off-the-shoulder silhouette, designed by German fashion brand Talbot Runhof.

While the Princess consistently delivers sartorial elegance with her eveningwear for the annual event, she never breaks one accessory rule: dazzling statement earrings. For this particular event, she chose her stunning vintage “Greville Diamond Chandelier Earrings” by Cartier - a pair originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth II on her wedding to Prince Philip, and famously worn by the Queen to a Royal Variety Performance in 1952.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales stunned in earrings gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth II

Over the years, she has elevated every black-tie outing at this show with a pair of standout earrings - and this year’s appearance was no exception, proving how jewellery can take an outfit from evening chic to effortlessly glamorous. In honour of the incredible bijoux she wore this year, we revisit her most memorable statement-earning moments at past Royal Variety Performances - from royal heirlooms to high street heros.

© Getty Images 2023 For her 2023 appearance, she stunned in a dress by Safiyaa, paired with earrings from J.Crew. We love that she wears both heritage jewellery and pieces from contemporary brands.



© WireImage 2021 In a show-stopping emerald sequin gown from Jenny Packham, she anchored her look with statement earrings from Missoma, steering slightly away from heirlooms to contemporary sparkle. Town & Country

© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images 2019 In 2019, the then Duchess opted for a bespoke lace gown from Alexander McQueen and completed the look with dramatic earrings by cool-girl fashion label Erdem, showing her commitment to contemporary fashion.



© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images 2017 While pregnant, she wore an ice-blue embellished gown by Jenny Packham and paid homage to royal jewellery heritage by opting for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond earrings to accessorise.

