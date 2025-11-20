Princess Kate’s statement earrings are the real star of the Royal Variety Performances

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the 2025 Royal Variety Performance after a two-year hiatus, during which the Princess went through cancer prevention treatment.
The stylish royal looked as stylish as ever, wearing an incredible figure-hugging emerald green velvet dress with an off-the-shoulder silhouette, designed by German fashion brand Talbot Runhof.
While the Princess consistently delivers sartorial elegance with her eveningwear for the annual event, she never breaks one accessory rule: dazzling statement earrings. For this particular event, she chose her stunning vintage “Greville Diamond Chandelier Earrings” by Cartier - a pair originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth II on her wedding to Prince Philip, and famously worn by the Queen to a Royal Variety Performance in 1952.
Over the years, she has elevated every black-tie outing at this show with a pair of standout earrings - and this year’s appearance was no exception, proving how jewellery can take an outfit from evening chic to effortlessly glamorous. In honour of the incredible bijoux she wore this year, we revisit her most memorable statement-earning moments at past Royal Variety Performances - from royal heirlooms to high street heros.