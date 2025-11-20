Princess Kate’s statement earrings are the real star of the Royal Variety Performances

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's statement earrings are the real star of the Royal Variety Performances
The stylish royal has opted for showstopping jewellery year after year - from royal heirlooms to high street heros

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 19, 2025 in London, England. The annual Royal Variety Performance is the world's longest running entertainment show with the first 'Royal Show' being held in 1912. The event supports the Royal Variety Charity which aids UK entertainment industry members in need. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the 2025 Royal Variety Performance after a two-year hiatus, during which the Princess went through cancer prevention treatment. 

The stylish royal looked as stylish as ever, wearing an incredible figure-hugging emerald green velvet dress with an off-the-shoulder silhouette, designed by German fashion brand Talbot Runhof. 

While the Princess consistently delivers sartorial elegance with her eveningwear for the annual event, she never breaks one accessory rule: dazzling statement earrings. For this particular event, she chose her stunning vintage “Greville Diamond Chandelier Earrings” by Cartier - a pair originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth II on her wedding to Prince Philip, and famously worn by the Queen to a Royal Variety Performance in 1952.

Kate looked exquisite in her Talbot Runhof dress© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales stunned in earrings gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth II

Over the years, she has elevated every black-tie outing at this show with a pair of standout earrings - and this year’s appearance was no exception, proving how jewellery can take an outfit from evening chic to effortlessly glamorous. In honour of the incredible bijoux she wore this year, we revisit her most memorable statement-earning moments at past Royal Variety Performances - from royal heirlooms to high street heros.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Royal Variety Performance 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images

2023

For her 2023 appearance, she stunned in a dress by Safiyaa, paired with earrings from J.Crew. We love that she wears both heritage jewellery and pieces from contemporary brands.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall on November 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© WireImage

2021

In a show-stopping emerald sequin gown from Jenny Packham, she anchored her look with statement earrings from Missoma, steering slightly away from heirlooms to contemporary sparkle. Town & Country

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre, London..The Royal Variety Performance takes place every year, either in London or in a theatre around the United Kingdom. The event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, formally, The Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, of which The Queen is Patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.. (Photo by Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

2019

In 2019, the then Duchess opted for a bespoke lace gown from Alexander McQueen and completed the look with dramatic earrings by cool-girl fashion label Erdem, showing her commitment to contemporary fashion.

Royal Variety Performance held at The London Palladium, Argyll Street, London...Here: The Duchess of Cambridge..Credit Justin Goff/goffphotos.com......... (Photo by Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

2017

While pregnant, she wore an ice-blue embellished gown by Jenny Packham and paid homage to royal jewellery heritage by opting for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond earrings to accessorise.

2014© Getty Images

2014

For her debut at the event, she paired an elegant black lace gown with striking blue‐topaz 'Lola' earrings by Kiki McDonough.

