The hidden meaning behind Princess Kate's "healing energy" earrings in poignant cancer-free video

Yesterday the Princess of Wales shared a heartwarming new video, revealing she has completed the course of preventative chemotherapy she began at the start of 2024, after the shocking revelation that she had a form of cancer.

In the video, Kate explains: "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

For the poignant and incredibly honest video, the Princess opted to wear the relaxed-fitting 'Castella' sleeved floral midi dress from Veronica Beard,'s SS24 collection, paired with the Green Amethyst Pear Drop Earrings from Kiki Mcdonough that she debuted during a visit to a children’s centre in Nuneaton last July.

Green amethyst, also called Prasiolite, has a hidden meaning that made her elegant choice perfect for her earnest appearance.

The princess wore her £695 Kiki Mcdonough earrings which bring "healing" energy © Getty The Princess first wore the earrings last year to a children's hospital in Nuneaton

The stone is also known as ‘The Calming Collector.’ According to The Crystal Council, “The root and heart chakras become intertwined when holding or channelling the energies of Prasiolite," surrounding the wearer with an aura of "healing energy".

"This revitalising effect can greatly increase the energetic flow within and restart your momentum towards enlightenment," it continues.

Importantly for Kate, green amethyst also helps one's emotions and pains to be heard and understood - "The lingering pain we’ve come to know as trauma or other forms of PTSD can be rationalised with a level head and heart. Prasiolite works to free the consciousness of the restrictive bounds that deter growth, confidence, and self-appreciation. It is a constant reminder that we must go forward with love in our hearts and spread it to all the supportive ones around us.”