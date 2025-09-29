Kaia Gerber’s £2.8k handbag is owned by so many celebrities

Every so often, a single accessory will garner a cult status among the A-lister sphere. Cue the It-bag - a designer must-have worn exclusively by the stars ranging from acting royalty to musical sensations.

The latest piece of arm candy to entice the style set? Gucci’s iconic Jackie 1961 bag, worn by model Kaia Gerber over the weekend as she enjoyed a night out alongside friends at Big Thief's Los Angeles gig.

The 24-year-old opted for a low-key look for the after-hours outing, slipping into a T-shirt and jeans for the concert. She topped off the ensemble with a classic baseball cap worn backwards in true American fashion, slinging Gucci’s heritage piece in cream over her left shoulder.

First made famous on the arm of Jacqueline Kennedy, the timeless accessory features a curved half-moon silhouette, a piston clasp, light gold-toned hardware, a buttery smooth leather construction and two shoulder straps for added versatility.

© @kaiagerber The daughter of Cindy Crawford spent an evening with friends

Since landing on the luxury market, the Gucci Jackie 1961 has been sported by the likes of Dua Lipa, Dakota Johnson, Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Elle Fanning, Jodie Turner-Smith, Claire Foy and Harry Styles - to name a humble few.

After hitting the red carpet alongside her new beau Lewis Pullman at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month, Kaia has kept a fairly low profile this season.

© Getty Images Several celebrities including Jessica Chastain own a Gucci Jackie 1961 bag

She’s yet to appear on the runway during fashion month (although come Paris Fashion Week, that could potentially change.) No matter, she’s been lapping up the West Coast sunshine in her native California, sashaying into autumn in effortless style.

A few weeks ago, Kaia shared a glimpse behind-the-scenes of her time on the set of American comedy drama television series Overcompensating, created by Benito Skinner for Amazon Prime Video. The post came amidst news that the series was renewed for a new season.

The Valentino muse posed on set for the playful moment, staying in character while sporting a crisp white shirt and a black mini skirt compete with school girl-coded pleats across the front and back.

From school-girl uniform to Gucci, it seems that the catwalk connoisseur can truly do it all.