Kaia Gerber nails activewear-chic in micro gym shorts

When she’s not gracing the runway for names such as Valentino, Givenchy or Alexander McQueen, Kaia Gerber can often be found cocooned at home - book in hand and clad in cosy sweats.

The model has curated a highly versatile wardrobe - her outfits spanning red carpet-ready couture gowns to Vuori sets. We’ve seen much more of the latter as of late, following the 24-year-old’s partnership with the activewear brand which was announced earlier this year.

© @kaiagerber Cindy Crawford's daughter made a case for sleek activewear

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Kaia shared a low-key mirror selfie from the comfort of her own home. In the image, she sported a plush black fleece complete with a raised funnel neck, which she coolly teamed with some stretchy gym shorts also in midnight black.

While her campaign-fronting face was concealed in the snap, the model, who recently returned to the screens for Season 2 of Palm Royale, flashed a glimpse of her pristine manicure in a timeless nude pink hue.

© Vuori Model Kaia embraced her Cali-girl identity for the campaign

Kaia, who is one of many LA-based A-listers who loves a workout session at the Alo Gym (Noah Beck, Glen Powell and Jake Shane to name an additional few), is the perfect poster-girl for Vouri - who announced the Crawford-Gerber clan as its new muse back in April with a wholesome beachside campaign.

The campaign saw Kaia slip into a vibrant cherry red swimsuit for the autumn/winter 2025 offering, making for the perfect Baywatch-inspired style moment. She was joined on set by her parents Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, plus her older brother Presley Gerber, for the picturesque yet sentimental family shoot.

Speaking of the exciting collaboration, Kaia said: “Vuori has redefined what everyday style can look and feel like. It undoes the seams between effortless and ease. I love that I can go from a workout to a meeting. It is clothing as a return to self.”