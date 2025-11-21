Rihanna steals the show in daring head-to-toe leather during rare outing

It appears that not even the sunny valleys of California can escape the winter chill that is currently rattling through our bones - which for fashion lovers, happens to be a wonderful thing. Why? Because the A-listers have doubled down on their winterwear - and Rihanna is leading the charge.

On Thursday evening, the singer hit the streets of Los Angeles - serving up a subversive yet luxurious look. RiRi stepped out in a hefty black leather jacket hailing from Alexander Wang’s ‘Matriarch’ spring/summer 2026 show, featuring an oversized silhouette and all-over distressed cut-outs that flapped outwards in a spiked design. A dramatically furry collar sheathed the singer in warmth for her after-hours outing.

© GC Images Rihanna is seen in out in Los Angeles

The designer bomber was teamed with a longline leather skirt, also in a midnight black hue, that featured darting down the front panel and an ankle-skimming length. The Bajan star shielded her face from the onlooking wave of cameras with a pair of large, black wraparound shades, adding an air of mystery to her monochrome aesthetic.

She posed coolly for the cameras with one hand in her pocket, sporting a sleek, Charlie’s Angels-esque updo with an on-trend side parting.

© GC Images The star wore a leather jacket from Alexander Wang's SS26 collection

Rihanna’s rare outing followed her striking appearance at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. The Grammy winner attended the event, hosted at the American Museum of National History, alongside her long-term partner A$AP Rocky.

For the bash, she slipped into a sculptural Alaïa look, consisting of a black overcoat with a statement power shoulder, an hourglass silhouette, a belted waistband and long sleeves. The outerwear piece, which further boasted an arched cut-out on the left-hand side, was layered over a pair of pleated white trousers, showcasing a tapered ankle and a modernist, three- dimensional finish.

With muted palettes and futuristic design dominating her winter wardrobe, Rihanna remains the ultimate muse when it comes to cool-weather dressing - and we wouldn't have it any other way.