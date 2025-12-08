Kaia Gerber delivers flawless date night glam in must-see LBD

While it may not be the most original choice for the festive season, the ‘Little Black Dress’ never fails to disappoint. Kaia Gerber understands this better than anyone else, taking to social media on Sunday to debut her latest look courtesy of Givenchy.

The 24-year-old turned out a dazzling ‘LBD’ moment in a sculptural piece, complete with a thigh-skimming silhouette and a strapless design featuring sharp lapels cut off at the top to form a raw hemline.

The look coolly championed deconstructed glamour, merging the timeless silhouette of the iconic mini with a subversive take on classic menswear tailoring.

Kaia’s date night aesthetic was elevated by a glowing beauty blend courtesy of Nina Park, who accentuated the Chanel muse’s striking facial features with a honied complexion, a romantically lined lip and a generous lashing of fluttery mascara. The star wore her hair down loose in a straightened, sleek fashion with a gentle wave courtesy of celebrity hair stylist Gregory Russell.

Kaia’s relationship with Givenchy has evolved from occasional campaign favourite to a renewed muse under Sarah Burton’s creative direction. With the designer at the helm of the beloved Parisian maison, Kaia has side-stepped from Burton’s McQueen to Burton’s Givenchy, which carries the creative director’s signature tailoring and whimsical themes previously honed at Alexander McQueen.

© FilmMagic Kaia Gerber attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala in Sarah Burton's Givenchy

This is not uncommon for models, who often follow creative directors to new roles - typically at the designer’s request. Most recently, we’ve seen this at Chanel, with creative director Matthieu Blazy looking to Indian model Bhavitha Mandava to open his sophomore collection for Chanel, after signing her as an exclusive for Bottega Veneta in time for spring/summer 2025.

Interestingly, Kaia has taken a short break from modelling while she focuses on acting. The creative has been busy promoting her latest onscreen project, Palm Royale Season 2, sharing images of herself on set sporting a range of 1960s-inspired babydoll frocks, headbands and nighties.