Emily Ratajkowski just wore 2025’s most divisive shoe

Emily Ratajkowski was among the star-studded crowd at the 2025 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit over the weekend - watching on as British racer Lando Norris was crowned champion, pipping Max Verstappen to the prize.
For the illustrious outing, the model slipped into a sage green suit, complete with a fitted silhouette, a single-breasted cut and ankle-length trousers that made for a summer-infused race day look.
She completed her attire with some black sunglasses to shield her campaign-fronting features from the middle eastern rays, styling her hair down loose in a silky, straightened manner.
However, all eyes fell to the mother-of-one’s choice of footwear. The California native stepped out in Gianvito Rossi’s Patent Elle Mules 105 - a pair of clear heels, featuring a pointed peep-toe design, a stiletto heel and a nude sole. The clear kicks currently retail online for £610, making them a luxe conversation-starter.
Transparent heels continue to split opinion among the style set. While some celebrate the design for their party-ready versatility, others recoil at the sight of, well, feet - which are typically enclosed in an elegant, crystal-topped point toe.
Kim Kardashian famously kickstarted the trend, stepping out in her Yeezy PVC heels back in 2016. Nearly a decade later, the unapologetic shoe made an appearance in Victoria Beckham’s wardrobe at the launch of David Beckham's Boss campaign in January. She wore a pair from her own spring/summer 2025 collection – crafted from futuristic PVC and set on a lucite heel which she styled with a knitted skirt set.