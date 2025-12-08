Emily Ratajkowski just wore 2025’s most divisive shoe

Emily Ratajkowski was among the star-studded crowd at the 2025 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit over the weekend - watching on as British racer Lando Norris was crowned champion, pipping Max Verstappen to the prize.

For the illustrious outing, the model slipped into a sage green suit, complete with a fitted silhouette, a single-breasted cut and ankle-length trousers that made for a summer-infused race day look.

She completed her attire with some black sunglasses to shield her campaign-fronting features from the middle eastern rays, styling her hair down loose in a silky, straightened manner.

© Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski attended the 2025 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit

However, all eyes fell to the mother-of-one’s choice of footwear. The California native stepped out in Gianvito Rossi’s Patent Elle Mules 105 - a pair of clear heels, featuring a pointed peep-toe design, a stiletto heel and a nude sole. The clear kicks currently retail online for £610, making them a luxe conversation-starter.

Transparent heels continue to split opinion among the style set. While some celebrate the design for their party-ready versatility, others recoil at the sight of, well, feet - which are typically enclosed in an elegant, crystal-topped point toe.

© Getty Images The star opted for an elegant sage green suit and clear heels

Kim Kardashian famously kickstarted the trend, stepping out in her Yeezy PVC heels back in 2016. Nearly a decade later, the unapologetic shoe made an appearance in Victoria Beckham’s wardrobe at the launch of David Beckham's Boss campaign in January. She wore a pair from her own spring/summer 2025 collection – crafted from futuristic PVC and set on a lucite heel which she styled with a knitted skirt set.