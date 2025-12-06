From Subway to Chanel: Meet Bhavitha Mandava - the model breaking the internet

Every so often, a new face emerges on the fashion scene, bringing with them a fresh look and individuality that captures the style set’s attention. Following Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore offering for the Chanel Métiers d’Art Show 2026, model Bhavitha Mandava has taken the spotlight - the first Indian model to open for the French maison.

The 25-year-old’s story has captured the hearts of millions across the globe. An assistive technology student at NYU, Bhavitha had no plans of becoming a model, until she was scouted on the New York subway - debuting as a Bottega Veneta exclusive just two weeks later under then-creative director Matthieu Blazy.

After joining Chanel, Blazy turned to Bhavitha once again, with the model gracing the runway for his debut spring/summer 2026 collection.

Indian model Bhavitha Mandava was scouted on the New York subway

The Chanel Métiers d’Art Show 2026 marked a turning point for the Hyderabad native. Set in an abandoned New York subway, where she was first discovered, the show symbolised a full circle for the Indian beauty.

© Imaxtree Bhavitha Mandava walks for Chanel SS26 © Imaxtree Bhavitha Mandava walks for Bottega Veneta SS25

Bhavitha’s viral moment came after she shared a clip of her parents’ emotional reactions to seeing her open the Chanel show - which was captioned: “Can’t put into words how much this means to me. Thank you @chanelofficial @matthieu_blazy.”

The video quickly went viral - with stars including Mindy Kaling, Adwoa Aboah, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Bryan Boy flocking to her comments section to show their support.

The Indian community was especially proud - with the moment symbolising far more than a career highlight for the model. South Asian models have long been underrepresented in the fashion industry, which typically (and problematically) favours European and North American aesthetics.

However, stars like Neelam Gill, Lakshmi Menon and now Bhavitha are starting to break through, with Indian designers including Priya Ahluwalia, Supriya Lele and Kaushik Velendra carving out space for Indian talent to flourish.