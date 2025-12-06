Dua Lipa dazzles in show-stopping crystal bodysuit and punk fishnets

While three days a week in the office is enough to prompt burnout for many (could you tell we’re Gen Z?) Dua Lipa remains as radiant as ever - despite her current tour running for just over 13 months.

On Friday, the singer celebrated the second to last show on her Radical Optimism tour, looking to Chanel to help her mark the poignant moment. Taking to social media to share an extensive photo carousel, the It-Brit dazzled in a resplendent gold custom bodysuit hailing from the luxury maison.

The heavily-embellished piece featured a sculpting, hourglass silhouette, a sweetheart bustier structure, double chain detailing webbed across her waist and upper arms, a thick leather belt punctuated with the brand’s unmissable logo insignia and a glittering crystal finish that glimmered under the stage lights.

The scene-stealing garment was teamed with a matching gold choker, also boasting Chanel’s distinctive ‘CC’ logo, iterations of which dangled from her bodysuit to create a vintage-inspired costume effect inspired by Chanel’s haute couture spring/summer 1992-1993 collection.

Designed by Karl Lagerfeld, the collection featured iconic supermodels like Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, who hit the catwalk in gowns featuring the same webbed gold chain detailing seen in Dua’s latest look.

A pair of punkish fishnet tights and some ruched, buttery leather gloves, adorned with more chunky gold jewels, added a touch of femme fatale flair to the singer’s golden aesthetic.

© Chanel Chanel’s haute couture spring/summer 1992-1993 collection

Dua shared her stunning look online, captioning the post: "CDMX, night two - Even more special because I got to share the stage with the legendary @manaoficial !!!! Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart!! I can't believe there's only one more show left of the Radical Optimism Tour!!! See you tomorrow!!!!”

The star’s inner circle was quick to react to the post, with friends including Nina Dobrev and former H! Fashion cover star Sarah Lysander taking to her comments section to pen their support for her unparalleled wardrobe choices.