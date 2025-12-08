Who is F1 World Champion Lando Norris's girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro?

This weekend brought a triumphant sporting moment for Britain, as Bristol-born Lando Norris became a Formula One World Champion for the first time.

The 26-year-old pipped Max Verstappen to the post and celebrated the career-defining moment with his family and friends, including his 23-year-old girlfriend Margarida Corceiro (also known as Magui), as wholesome, emotional images of them kissing quickly went viral. F1 WAGs (that’s 'wives and girlfriends' for anyone too young to remember the footballers' partners era that gave us the now-iconic acronym) have become a major talking point in recent seasons, particularly within the fashion sphere, where they’ve emerged as unexpected style stars.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Lando Norris celebrated winning his first World Championship with his girlfriend Magui Corceiro

On Sunday, for the final race of the season in sun-drenched Abu Dhabi, Margarida wore an outfit that was as award-worthy as her boyfriend's trophy. She opted for a black strapless floaty maxi dress with trousers layered underneath and paired with classic black stilettos. But who is the blue-eyed bombshell? Here's everything you need to know...

What does Margarida Corceiro do?

Marguerida is a Portuguese actress and a fashion and beauty model who has appeared in multiple telenovelas. She started her career as a model at just 10 years old, and has since featured in campaigns for major brands including Armani Beauty, Intimissimi and Kérastase.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Lando and Margarida have been dating officially since earlier this year

An influencer in her own right, Magui has amassed an impressive 2.3 million Instagram followers thanks to her fashion content, acting credits, brand collaborations and her outrageously enviable bouncy hair.

When did she start dating Lando Norris?

Before dating Lando, she was in a long-term relationship with Portuguese footballer João Félix from 2019 until around 2023/2024. Rumours of a romance with the F1 star began circulating soon after, but the pair only made things official when they stepped out together publicly for the first time at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

In an interview with British Vogue in September this year, Lando said: “We met a few years ago, but we were never really together. Until more recently.” When asked what's special about her, he said: “Everything. She’s someone I can very much be myself with. Very down to earth and she lives quite a crazy life as well. It’s nice when we can both just [rent] a boat for the day or go home together and chill.”