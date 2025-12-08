Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who is F1 World Champion Lando Norris's girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro?
Everything you need to know about the British driver's Portuguese actress girlfriend

Margarida Corceiro walks in the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 7, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
This weekend brought a triumphant sporting moment for Britain, as Bristol-born Lando Norris became a Formula One World Champion for the first time.

The 26-year-old pipped Max Verstappen to the post and celebrated the career-defining moment with his family and friends, including his 23-year-old girlfriend Margarida Corceiro (also known as Magui), as wholesome, emotional images of them kissing quickly went viral. F1 WAGs (that’s 'wives and girlfriends' for anyone too young to remember the footballers' partners era that gave us the now-iconic acronym) have become a major talking point in recent seasons, particularly within the fashion sphere, where they’ve emerged as unexpected style stars.

Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren celebrates in parc ferme with Magui Corceiro during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 07, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)© Formula 1 via Getty Images
Lando Norris celebrated winning his first World Championship with his girlfriend Magui Corceiro

On Sunday, for the final race of the season in sun-drenched Abu Dhabi, Margarida wore an outfit that was as award-worthy as her boyfriend's trophy. She opted for a black strapless floaty maxi dress with trousers layered underneath and paired with classic black stilettos. But who is the blue-eyed bombshell? Here's everything you need to know...

What does Margarida Corceiro do?

Marguerida is a Portuguese actress and a fashion and beauty model who has appeared in multiple telenovelas. She started her career as a model at just 10 years old, and has since featured in campaigns for major brands including Armani Beauty, Intimissimi and Kérastase. 

Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren and Margarida Corceiro arrive in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 04, 2025 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)© Formula 1 via Getty Images
Lando and Margarida have been dating officially since earlier this year

An influencer in her own right, Magui has amassed an impressive 2.3 million Instagram followers thanks to her fashion content, acting credits, brand collaborations and her outrageously enviable bouncy hair.

When did she start dating Lando Norris?

Before dating Lando, she was in a long-term relationship with Portuguese footballer João Félix from 2019 until around 2023/2024. Rumours of a romance with the F1 star began circulating soon after, but the pair only made things official when they stepped out together publicly for the first time at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

View post on Instagram
 

In an interview with British Vogue in September this year, Lando said: “We met a few years ago, but we were never really together. Until more recently.” When asked what's special about her, he said: “Everything. She’s someone I can very much be myself with. Very down to earth and she lives quite a crazy life as well. It’s nice when we can both just [rent] a boat for the day or go home together and chill.”

