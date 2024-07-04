Inside Lando Norris' private life: from millionaire dad to model girlfriend

Lando Norris may have made his Formula 1 debut back in 2019, but in recent months, the driver has been making a name for himself scooping his maiden win and regularly fighting for the victory.

Upon his first race, the Bristol-born driver was best known for his cheeky chappie persona, but as he continues to mature in his racing style, he now adopts a steely exterior, while still finding time for a wry smile. The driver's antics and boyish charms quickly cemented him as a fan-favourite, something that will no doubt continue as he fights for the championship.

© Instagram The driver is a firm favourite of the F1 fanbase

But while you no doubt know about his on-track abilities, what do you know of his life away from the racetrack? Here's everything you need to know about the 24-year-old…

Upbringing and family

Lando was born on 13 November 1999 to Adam and Cisca Norris. Adam is a retired pensions manager and helped finance the start of his son's racing career. Adam has made millions through his career, being named the 18th richest person in Bristol, as well as the 501st richest person in the UK.

Although he's no longer in the pensions business, Adam still finds time to run a business, as he is the founder of electric scooters company Pure Electric.

© Kym Illman Lando's father is a multi-millionaire

Despite now being synonymous with Formula 1, it was initially a different sport that attracted the star's attention, horse racing. "I started on horse riding, so I started on four legs," the star said. "But then I moved to quad biking. I was a big fan. Then I really got into motorcross."

© Chris Walker/Shutterstock The star's abilities were discovered at a young age

However, his talent was clear as soon as he got into cart racing, with the youngster becoming the youngest winner of the go-karting world championship at the age of just 14.

Love life

Although Lando hasn't confirmed a relationship, the 24-year-old has been linked with model and actress Margarida Corceiro, following her split from footballer João Félix. The pair were first linked when Lando was seen driving her and her ex-boyfriend around. Neither has commented on a relationship between themselves.

Beforehand, Lando was in a relationship with Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveira. In 2022 the pair went their separate ways, with the driver writing: "After time and consideration, Luisa and myself have mutually decided to end our relationship but remain good friends.

© Getty Images Lando has been linked to Margarida Corceiro

"I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as an amazing and strong woman with nothing but kindness."

In a cheekier moment, the star joked about having multiple girlfriends while taking a lie detector test.

Net worth

With his on-track ability, Lando is one of the top-earners in Formula 1 and in 2022 he featured in joint 85th place on the Sunday Times Youth Rich List, which matched tennis star Emma Raducanu.

© Instagram Lando has already amassed quite the fortune

Celebrity Net Worth lists the star's personal wealth at £30 million, with him netting a £25 million salary from McLaren. Alongside this, the driver has a home in Monaco alongside a £20 million mansion in Surrey.