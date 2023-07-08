How Formula 1 has inspired fashion through the decades

From Chanel shows to royals, we look at the sartorial influence of the prestigious motorsport competition ahead of the British Grand Prix...

On the surface, the fashion world and Formula One don't have much in common. But in reality, numerous sartorial agendas have been influenced by the prestigious motorsport competition, from runways to royal fashionistas and plenty more.

The first ever Formula One race took place at Silverstone in 1950. By the 60s, the competition had become an international sensation, but it wasn't until around 20 years later that fashion brands utilised the newfound fame of the drivers. Benetton - the label recognised for its bold colours and vibrant prints - was one of the earliest fashion brands to link the two completely opposing worlds. They became a constuctor (the company who design parts of cars intended to compete in F1) to drivers in the 80s, then began creating clothing collections off the back of their track success.

Fast forward to 2023 and brands including Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger and Prada have at some point based their seasonal collections on racing's iconic style.

© Paul Marriott - EMPICS Michael Schumacher in Benetton racing clothing in 1993

Despite the competition having kept its cult status since its beginnings, the Netflix series, Drive To Survive has undoutedbly given the sport a new lease of life. When the show released its fourth season in March 2022, viewers consumed 28 million hours of it during the opening weekend, according to motorsport broadcasting.

Since then, more people have shown interest in today's biggest race stars including Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell and of course, Sir Lewis Hamilton. Though Lewis, who is one of the most famous and the most fashion-forward drivers in history, has had a clear presence in the fashion world for years, those who appeared frequently in the series are being headhunted more and more for sartorial campaigns. Ricciardo featured in Vanity Fair in 2022, and was invited to his first ever Met Gala this year, Lando Norris was the face of luggage company Tumi's 60th anniversary campaign in 2023 and George Russell became known for his 'take him home to your parents' preppy-smart dress code. Also, Lewis Hamilton stepping out in a custom sequinned Rick Owens boiler-suit at the Miami Grand Prix this year was a moment to remember.

© Icon Sportswire Lewis Hamilton in a custom Rick Owens boiler suit

Despite a surge in popularity with F1 drivers, fashion has had its foot in the door with racing style for decades. "There's always references to racing in fashion, from motorcycle jackets to biker shorts. In my mind the original athleisure was 'sports luxe' and this is something that we see throughout the decades," explains Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon. "You constantly see celebrities and designers picking up on key detailing on the world of F1 in their sartorial agendas, the pinnacle of which for me was Chanel's F1 themed Cruise show in Monte Carlo in 2022. Charlotte Casiraghi actually wore a few pieces from the collection to the Monaco Grand Prix in 2023. Very chic."

Fashion and Formula 1 have a symbiotic relationship, with the racing competition perhaps influencing designer fashion like no other sport can. In light of the 2023 British Grand Prix taking place on home soil at Silverstone on Sunday, we took a look at the ways in which F1 has influenced the fashion world.

All the times the fashion world has embraced Formula One:

Charlie's Angels, 2000

© Archive Photos Publicity portrait for the film 'Charlie's Angels', 2000

The F1 influence harks all the way back to the Y2K era. The movie Charlie’s Angels (not the original 70s movie or the 2019 reboot, but the iconic 2000’s one starring Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz), contained the memorable moment where the dynamic trio were at the side of the racetrack in blue, white and red boilersuits. The outfit was also featured on one of the film’s official posters.

Moschino, Spring 2016

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Moschino SS16

At the Moschino Men's Fashion SS16 show at Milan Fashion Week in 2015, a model walked the runway in a blue and white mini dress emblazoned with racing logos. Though the collection wasn't solely based on race-car driving, Jeremy Scott used it to show his playful side, juxtaposing stretchy sports gear with 18th century brocade.

Prada, Spring 2016

© Victor Virgile Prada SS16

For her 2016 show, Miuccia Prada put the chicest spin on motorsport clothing. A sleek navy jumper with grey racecars on, French-tucked into tailored trousers and paired with sporty aviators. Vava-vroom.

Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid, 2018

© WWD Tommy x Gigi Hadid, 2018

Tommy Hilfiger closed Milan Fashion Week in 2018 by presenting its final ever Tommy x Gigi collection. Whilst staying true to Hilfiger's Americana aesthetic in red, white and blue, the focus on racecar driving was clear. Think leather, checkered-flag print, block coloured motor jackets and wide-leg track pants .The space was transformed into a Formula 1 racetrack, with race cars, piles of tires and the Tommy pit crew on standby for attendees to have photos with.

Ferrari Fashion, 2021

© Getty Ferrari FW23

In 2021, F1's oldest and most renowned team, Ferrari, launched a high fashion line and debuted it during Milan Fashion Week. The sports label used the car-factory floor of the brand's headquarters as the backdrop for the runway. It has released SS and FW collections every year since, with Formula One at the heart of its designs.

Casablanca, 2021

© Casablanca Casablanca FW21

In 2020 Casablanca launched their Fall/Winter 2021 collection called 'Grand Prix'. The looks were showcased via digital presentation, and promoted with a classic movie poster.

Chanel Cruise, 2023

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Chanel Cruise 2023

Chanel held its 2022 cruise show in the glamorous city of Monte Carlo i Monaco, where many of the world’s most prestigious events take place, including the Monaco Grand Prix. The legendary Monaco F1 track passes by the Casino of Monte-Carlo, in front of the Hotel de Paris. Within Virginie Viard’s collection, jumpsuits, chequered flag prints and leather were aplenty. Models even carried actual motor racing helmets with them down the runway, emblazoned with the Chanel logo.

Nicola Peltz at the Miami Grand Prix 2023

© Instagram Nicola wore the chequered flag Chanel top to the Miami Grand Prix

At the Miami Grand Prix, the actress and wife of Brooklyn Beckham channelled 'grid girl chic' in a Chanel scarf crop top from Virginie Viard’s epic F1 inspired cruise collection. Her outfit absolutely finished in pole position.

Lewis Hamilton's Rick Owens boilersuit

© Clive Mason - Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton at the Miami Grand Prix 2023

At the Miami Grand Prix in March, Lewis Hamilton proved his fashion prowess by pairing an IWC Big Pilot’s Watch With a sequinned Rick Owens boilersuit. He may not have finished in pole position, but he was absolutely winning with his stellar outfit.

Charlotte Casiraghi at the Monaco Grand Prix, 2023

© Arnold Jerocki Charlotte Casiraghi at the Monaco Grand Prix 2023

At the Monaco Grand Prix in May 2023, Monégasque royalty and fashion muse Charlotte Casiraghi oozed chic in a t-shirt from Virginie Viard's aforementioned cruise collection.