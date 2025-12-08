Bella Hadid hard launches her boyfriend on Instagram in cowgirl core denim dress and knee-high boots

Though it hasn’t exactly been a secret that the world's most enviable supermodel, Bella Hadid, is dating a literal cowboy, there hasn’t been an official social media hard launch of the relationship, until now…

Sharing the most wholesome snaps to her 61.2m Instagram followers on Monday morning, the Orebella founder can be seen smiling from ear to ear as she embraces her boyfriend of two years, Adan Banuelos.

To mark the monumental relationship step, Bella was, of course, dressed to perfection, leaning into her rural roots and matching her boyfriend's energy in a sleek, chic cowgirl look.

© @bellahadid The couple matched each others energy in western-inspired looks

Opting for a strapless, dark denim dress, hemmed just above the knee and complete with white and red stitching details, a cropped fluffy afghan coat in sandy brown and a pair of kitten heel leather knee-high boots, Bella oozed It-girl energy.

© @bellahadid Bella's blonde hair was the icing on the outfit cake

For hair, the Victoria’s Secret angel wore her blonde locks down in a fresh blow-out style, the layered style framing her career-defining face card. Opting for her usual natural and glowing makeup look, the youngest Hadid sister added a touch of gold shimmer to her eyelids, a subtle winged liner flick and a lacquer of brown satin lipstick.

© @bellahadid Look at how she looks at him

The couple posed in front of Bella’s Orebella Christmas pick-up truck, which was sitting pretty outside the brand's Dallas, Texas, pop-up shop.

© @bellahadid Adan Banuelo is 36-years-old Mexican-American rodeo star

Adan Banuelos and Bella have been dating since the Autumn of 2022 and have since kept their relationship rather private. Bella rarely posts about him aside from a few snaps of him competing on horseback. In today’s day and age, there's a lot to be said about a relationship and its presence online; many deem a ‘hardpost’ an official mark of a serious relationship.

Fans couldn’t be happier for the 29-year-old and her relationship status. Could this mean there's a new stylish power couple in town?