Bella Hadid's vintage mini dress is a lesson in effortless elegance

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that Bella Hadid’s style is as multifaceted as it gets. When she’s at home on her ranch surrounded by horses, it's leather chaps, jeans and cowboy boots. When she’s at work on the runway, it's haute couture, and when she’s travelling around the globe to promote her beauty baby Orebella, it’s vintage designer.

Currently touring the Middle East to launch her fragrance brand in Ulta Beauty, the 29-year-old supermodel and muse has proved just how chic, timeless, and structured dressing can be.

Posting to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Bella shared a glimpse into her day spent in Kuwait, calling on her go-to stylist, Mimi Cuttrel, to source her a vintage 1996 Givenchy mini dress for the occasion.

© @mimicuttrell Bella paired the ultra-cute dress with black and white strapy heels

The prim and proper long-sleeve dress oozed elegance in more ways than one. Made in crisp white structured fabric and featuring a classic collar with a black ribbon tie, four adorned bow motifs dotted on the front, and a cinched waist, the vintage frock gave major Jackie O-energy.

To complete the ensemble, Bella wore her blonde hair side-parted 60s style, her front strands slicked back behind her ears while the rest was volumised at the root before cascading into swooping flicks.

© @bellahadid Bella's makeup and hair look might just be the best she's ever sported

For makeup, the youngest Hadid sister kept her facebase glowy and bronzed, while tightly lined eyeliner accentuated her dazzling green eyes. A touch of satin brown lipstick tied the whole look together.

© @bellahadid The cherry red toned twin-set fitted Bella like a glove

Bella is clearly in her presidential-esque fashion era. Just a few days ago, she celebrated her Palestinian-American real estate developer father, Mohamed Hadid’s birthday while on the Middle Eastern tour. For the occasion, she styled a slim-fitting, modest cherry red skirt and jacket twinset with a set of vintage Manolo kitten heels.

Though we will never, ever tyre of seeing Bella Hadid in capri pants, cowgirl-core combinations or dazzling backless gowns, her recent fashion foray is refreshing to see in a world where the ‘naked dress’ trend is flooding the scene.