The £137 silver ballet trainers that both Bella Hadid and Lola Tung can't stop wearing
These affordable shoes are the answer to all our AW25 footwear woes

Lola Tung and Bella Hadid header image
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Without a doubt, one of the hardest wardrobe essentials to find is a good pair of transeasonal shoes. When the weather isn’t exactly on your side, open-toe options become redundant due to sidewalk puddles, and combat boots aren’t always fit for purpose when wanting something a little more refined. 

Thankfully, for those of us stuck on a style that's both chic, practical and utterly enviable, a new ballet sneaker has entered the footwear chat for this season, and they’re already beloved by both Bella Hadid and Lola Tung

Spotted on the hooves of the ever-so-stylish Bella Hadid back in March, whilst out and about on official hot-girl business, the £137 style is the ultimate answer to cute AW25 footwear. 

Styling a silver pair of Vivaia's Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerinas with a set of form-fitting black capri pants, an oversized leather jacket and a pair of sleek sunglasses, the model-off-duty outfit, in particular her shoes, made waves amongst fashion fans. 

As we all know, anything the Orebella founder wears instantly skyrockets to the top of our wishlist, as she is considered the ultimate It-girl on all things style. 

Lola Tung is seen exiting 'LIVE with Kelly and Mark' show on September 02, 2025 in New York City© GC Images
Lola Tung is set to be the next big name in fashion

On Tuesday, The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Lola Tung was seen taking style notes from Bella, donning the exact same ballerina sneakers to appear on "LIVE” with Kelly and Mark in New York City. 

Lola Tung is seen exiting 'LIVE with Kelly and Mark' Show on September 02, 2025 in New York City. © GC Images
Ballet sneakers are the perfect footwear style for A/W25

Lola, (or if you’re a fan of the show, Belly), styled the same silver pair with a knitted micro mini dress from 404 Studio. The actress tied the dreamy ensemble together by adding a pair of spotty sheer tights, rounded spectacles and a black shoulder bag. 

On the brand's website, the trending silhouette is described as a “stylish barefoot ballet sneaker that blends classic design with a cool contemporary twist.” 

At the moment, there are currently eight colourway options available online in the square toe style, but with demand at an all-time high thanks to Bella and Lola, A/W25 will likely see a whole new colour range - the answer to all our transeasonal footwear woes. 

