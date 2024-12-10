Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who is Devon Lee Carlson? All you need to know about Bella Hadid’s best friend
Who is Devon Lee Carlson? All you need to know about Bella Hadid’s best friend

Everything you need to know and more about the multi-hyphenate LA It-girl 

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Once every few years, a freshed-face muse arises from the fashion trenches. Others however, play the long game - including Devon Carlson

Devon Lee Carlson is a Los Angeles-based model, designer, and social media influencer known for her eclectic, Y2K style and vibrant personality. The 30-year-old entered the public consciousness when she co-founded Wildflower Cases with her sister Sydney and mother, Michelle Carlson, in 2012. 

Devon started out designing phone cases which caught the attention of Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa

The brand quickly gained traction for its handmade, trendy phone cases, often adorned with playful designs, and garnered a cult following among celebrities and influencers alike. Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Ray and Dua Lipa included.

When did Devon’s fashion career take off?

Devon’s fashion career blossomed alongside the rise of Instagram, where her curated yet authentic feed captured her unique ability to blend thrifted vintage finds with high-end designer pieces. Her playful outfits, featuring crop tops, oversized jackets, statement trousers, and chunky boots, positioned her as a modern-day style icon for Y2K lovers. 

The model has worked with brands such as Gucci, Marc Jacobs and Proenza Schouler

She's been a muse and collaborator for brands like Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, Proenza Schouler and Swarovski, seamlessly merging her laid-back California roots with high-fashion sensibilities.

The star also styled Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U music video and in 2023, she appeared in the music video for Speed Drive - a poster girl across all pop culture industries.

Who is in Devon’s inner circle?

The question is - who isn’t? In addition to her business and modelling ventures, Devon's friendships and relationships have placed her at the epicentre of the fashion and entertainment world. She is close friends with industry movers and shakers like Billie Eilish, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber - with whom she was spotted partying with recently. 

The influencer has many A-lister friends such as Bella Hadid

Her romantic relationship with musician Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood also garnered media attention, with the couple frequently being lauded for their flawless street style and desperately cool personas.

The multi-hyphanate revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she had a new partner, which was later confirmed to be Duke Nicholson, the grandson of Hollywood veteran Jack Nicholson.

