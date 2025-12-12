Blue Ivy revived the Isabel Marant shoe of the 2010s - here's why it's significant

We all know that Blue Ivy is following in her fashionable mother Beyoncé’s footsteps. The 12-year-old is much like Harper Beckham, looking up to her style icon parent for inspiration.

Harper often wears satin slips and elegantly refined pieces reminiscent of Victoria Beckham’s signature aesthetic. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy’s street-style game is becoming just as iconic as her mother’s, favouring elevated denim, cool-girl outerwear and custom red carpet pieces from the world’s favourite brands.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s firstborn has now taken following in her mother's footsteps quite literally - stepping out in a pair of once-controversial retro shoes adored by countless fashion icons of the early 2010s: the Isabel Marant wedge sneaker.

Blue Ivy appeared courtside with her father at the LA Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs game in Los Angeles, wearing an oversized biker jacket, dark-wash jeans and those iconic heeled sneakers in a washed-red colourway.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy wore Isabel Marant's wedged sneakers

Why is this fashion moment so noteworthy, you ask? Because it marks a major Gen Alpha style milestone: reviving one of the 2010s’ most defining - and divisive - fashion items, one that was released before she was even born.

Originally launched by Isabel Marant around 2010, the sneaker quickly gained cult momentum in 2011. The concept was groundbreaking at the time: a classic streetwear trainer fused with a hidden heel, taking everyday comfort and infusing it with the brand’s signature Parisian coolness.

© Getty Images She attended a basketball game with her father Jay Z on Wednesday

The shoe became an instant symbol of cool-girl fashion. Early adopters included Miranda Kerr, Alicia Keys and Gisele Bündchen, to name a few, who wore them with skinny jeans, leather jackets and slouchy tees - the perfect formula for effortless off-duty glamour.

© Getty Images Gisele Bundchen rocked the shoes in New York in 2012

It was a pioneering release for its era, championing laid-back chic long before fashion embraced comfort as cool. Think of the athleisure and elevated-basics movements so loved today - the ones spearheaded by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. Isabel Marant walked so the modern comfort-chic generation could run.

So, will they return? In a moment where footwear is trending towards maximum ease - think Sambas, Hokas, Salomons and the Ugg revival - the wedge sneaker offers something unique: the fantasy of height without compromising comfort. A powerful combination for the modern dresser. They were also spotted in October during the Paris Fashion Week SS26 shows

© Getty Images Paris Fashion Week SS26 © Getty Images Paris Fashion Week SS26

And if Blue Ivy is anything to go by, the next wave of 2010s nostalgia has officially begun. Fashion editors are already watching closely - because when a new style star co-signs an old favourite, it rarely stays in the archive for long.