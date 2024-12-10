Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blue Ivy takes style notes from mum Beyoncé in glamorous gilded gown
Blue Ivy takes style notes from mum Beyoncé in glamorous gilded gown
Blue Ivy Carter attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA

Blue Ivy takes style notes from mum Beyoncé in glamorous gilded gown

The 12-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z wore a custom-made strapless dress to the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
There’s a new sartorial style muse on the fashion radar and her genetics are the crème de la crème of Hollywood elegance. 

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the red carpet on Monday night to celebrate her silver screen debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in a custom-made gold gilded gown. 

The 12-year-old famed face looked radiant alongside her famous parents, opting for a Disney princess-approved strapless gown from American fashion house Christian Siriano. 

Blue Ivy Carter at the "Mufasa: The Lion King" premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Gilbert Flores
The 12-year-old is the spitting image of her mother

Letting the dreamy gold dress do all the heavy lifting, Blue chose to keep her accessories subtle, wearing a selection of dainty rings. For hair and makeup, the young starlette sported her brunette locks in long braids while her face card was accentuated with glowing skin, a deep smokey eye and a lick of muted glossy red lipstick. 

Blue Ivy Carter at the "Mufasa: The Lion King" premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Gilbert Flores
Her gilded gown fitted her like a glove

As expected, Beyonce couldn't be more proud of her daughter, sharing an Instagram post with a caption that read: “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.” 

Blue plays the part of Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala in the musical prelude to The Lion King. In the upcoming film, which hits cinemas on December 20th, fans can expect to see first-hand just how strong the Knowles angelic voice genes are as Blue voices the young lioness cub. 

Blue Ivy Carter performs onstage during the Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia© Kevin Mazur
Blue isn't even a teenager yet and has performed to thousands of international fans

Despite being a pre-teen, Blue Ivy has already made a name for herself in both the fashion and entertainment industry. Just last year she skyrocketed to stardom when she joined her mother on stage during the Renaissance World Tour as a back-up dancer. 

It’s safe to say that the young talent is following in her iconic mother's footsteps and her recent red carpet is just the beginning of her It-Girl career. 

