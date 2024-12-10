Blue Ivy takes style notes from mum Beyoncé in glamorous gilded gown

There’s a new sartorial style muse on the fashion radar and her genetics are the crème de la crème of Hollywood elegance.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the red carpet on Monday night to celebrate her silver screen debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in a custom-made gold gilded gown.

The 12-year-old famed face looked radiant alongside her famous parents, opting for a Disney princess-approved strapless gown from American fashion house Christian Siriano.

© Gilbert Flores The 12-year-old is the spitting image of her mother

Letting the dreamy gold dress do all the heavy lifting, Blue chose to keep her accessories subtle, wearing a selection of dainty rings. For hair and makeup, the young starlette sported her brunette locks in long braids while her face card was accentuated with glowing skin, a deep smokey eye and a lick of muted glossy red lipstick.

© Gilbert Flores Her gilded gown fitted her like a glove

As expected, Beyonce couldn't be more proud of her daughter, sharing an Instagram post with a caption that read: “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

Blue plays the part of Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala in the musical prelude to The Lion King. In the upcoming film, which hits cinemas on December 20th, fans can expect to see first-hand just how strong the Knowles angelic voice genes are as Blue voices the young lioness cub.

© Kevin Mazur Blue isn't even a teenager yet and has performed to thousands of international fans

Despite being a pre-teen, Blue Ivy has already made a name for herself in both the fashion and entertainment industry. Just last year she skyrocketed to stardom when she joined her mother on stage during the Renaissance World Tour as a back-up dancer.

It’s safe to say that the young talent is following in her iconic mother's footsteps and her recent red carpet is just the beginning of her It-Girl career.