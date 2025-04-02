Nostalgic 2010s brands you totally forgot about: From Lazy Oaf to Paul's Boutique

Ah, the 2010s. A chaotic melting pot of strawberry pink faux fur, kitschy graphics, loud slogans and jeggings.

Saturday mornings were spent on the bottom floor of the Oxford Street Topshop, sifting through cutesy cool-girl labels, sequin party dresses and wedged trainers that screamed Linsday Lohan chic. There's nothing quite like the good old days.

Thanks to murmurings of a Topshop comeback, Noughties nostalgia that is currently gripping millennials and those on the Gen Z cusp. Collective teenage memories spanning topless Abercrombie models (who seemed so mature but were probably just old enough to drink at the time) to galaxy print galore and that Rihanna T-shirt have been bouncing across the office since the news dropped - sparking much joy among the team.

It was a period when Made in Chelsea stars ruled the roost and the British population was united in its adoration for The X Factor. Forget about TikTok filters, ‘Amaro’ and ‘Valencia’ were all we needed.

In light of the delightful (and oddly concerning) return of 2010s trends, we’ve decided to take a look back at our favourite brands from the controversial era. So, saddle up and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Nostalgic 2010s brands you totally forgot about:

Illustrated People Known for its youthful, energetic streetwear, Illustrated People was a brand that originated from East London. The label championed bold prints and a blend of sportswear and kuwaii styles. Created by a collective of young, fashion-forward individuals, the kitschy-cute designs became hot property among 2010s It-girls. Stylist and former Made in Chelsea star Phoebe Lettice Thompson was the former creative director, which helped to cultivate a cult following for the brand.

Lazy Oaf Lazy Oaf, the London-based fashion brand, is very much alive and kicking. Renowned for its statement, playful designs that merge quirky streetwear with offbeat graphic prints, the brand holds a special place in the hearts of those who don't take style too seriously. Founded by Gemma Shiel, the label carved out a unique niche, blending irreverent humour and high fashion that earned the brand top-status among fun fashion fans in the 2010s.

Juju Jelly If you went to primary school in the late 90s, you’ll be more than acquainted with the famous jelly shoe. Adored by school girls because they came in glittery palettes and by parents across the globe due to their functional design, these nostalgic kicks were put on the map by iconic brand Juju Jelly. The label, founded in the UK, continues to draw inspiration from the iconic jelly shoe trend to this day.

© FilmMagic Paul's Boutique There have been whisperings that a certain logo-splashing, keychain clashing brand is back. Rearing its head in the depths of the 2010s, Paul’s Boutique celebrated gaudy, bold style via clashing colours and prints. Cher Lloyd was a fan, and so were we.

OMIGHTY OMIGHTY holds a special place in our hearts. Out-there, cheeky and always internet-coded, this celeb-adored brand is still going strong. Slogan tanks, animal print mini skirts and cult movie references pepper the collection, which we will never tire of. OMIGHTY - if you're reading this, please start shipping to the UK.

BOY London BOY, founded in 1976 on London’s Kings Road, was a fellow Topshop staple in the 2010s. Born from punk, it became a hub for icons like Billy Idol, Sid Vicious, and Johnny Rotten and was later adopted by Oxford Street shoppers as a street style brand to brandish. The label became synonymous with It-Brit stars like Cara Delevingne, who would often champion BOY London pieces while out and about in the city.

TFNC Sequins! Heels! Glam! Nothing say party-ready like TFNC. The brand, which was stocked in Topshop, was the go-to place for all things glitz. Still active today, TFNC continues to champion party dresses online, alongside wedding guest attire and other feminine designs.

American Apparel Cemented in pop culture by 5 Seconds of Summer, American Apparel became a symbol of youthful, minimalist fashion known for its pared-back basics. Founded in 1989 by Dov Charney, American Apparel was reserved for It-girls only, especially the iconic plunging bodysuits and flippy skater skirts that dominated Instagram during the app's infancy.